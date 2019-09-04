Gospel, R&B Songwriter LaShawn “Big Shiz” Daniels Passes Away At 41

LaShawn “Big Shiz” Daniels Dead at 41

LaShawn Daniels, also known in the music industry as “Big Shiz,” has passed away in Atlanta. He was 41-years-old.

The Grammy-winning artist, songwriter and producer is known for penning top songs like “You Rock My World” for Michael Jackson, “The Boy Is Mine” by Brandy and Monica, plus songs for Alicia Keys, Tamar Braxton, Beyonce and more. In 2000, he won a grammy for Destiny’s Child “Say My Name,” and just a few years ago, he banned with fellow gospel artists Isaac Carree, Eric Dawkins and Gerald Haddon to form the group, KlarKent.

Big Shiz’s cause of death has yet to be confirmed, but sources are saying he died in a fatal car accident.

His peers have already swarmed social media with their condolences and memories (see below).

Our prayers are with his family and friends. Rest in peace, Big Shiz.

