LeBron James Appears To Address Kevin Gates Taking Shots At His Wife Savannah
Los Angeles Lakers suffered an embarrassing 117-95 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first game of the playoffs, but it seems that’s not the only head-to-head LeBron James is embroiled in right now. Instead of being locked into the playoffs, he’s taken a break from the first round to seemingly address Kevin Gates’ recent comments about his wife, Savannah. James took to Instagram to post two pictures of himself and his wife staring into each other’s eyes, with a comment that read, “’Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinions of peasants.’ Where to next Queen?!?! Let’s get it!” Savannah even appeared to respond to Gates’ claims as well, posting an old video of a bewildered Nicki Minaj saying, “What? Um—Chile, anyways, so.” It all began over the weekend when Gates said that, despite James arguably being the NBA GOAT, he wouldn’t want to trade places with him because he prefers the way white women act around him over the interactions he has witnessed with Savannah. “I don’t like the way Savannah looks at LeBron. I like the way them white women look at LeBron,” Gates begins. “Like, when as soon as he walked out there, they just be like, ‘Oh oh oh.’ They be dicked out.” He goes on to explain that when the four-time champ approaches Savannah pregame for their handshake ritual, she should be warmer towards him. “But it’s like I noticed when he go do the handshake with the main player on his team, it’s like you act like I’m bothering you, b-tch. Like, I’m the greatest player in the world—one of them … And I’m in the playoffs, and you act like the warden of the jail,” Gates continued. “Like, you came here to police me. Like, you not dicked out like these white women.” Gates says that the few times he’s been around James, he’s had such a “loving spirit,” so seeing how Savannah acts hurts him. Hopefully, James will be locked in for game two on Tuesday night, instead of posting subliminal messages. See how social media is reacting to the perceived back-and-forth below.The
LeBron James Appears To Address Kevin Gates Taking Shots At His Wife Savannah was originally published on cassiuslife.com
