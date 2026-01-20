Gallery: Fashion & Hip Hop Collide At The Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2026 Menswear Show With These Celebrity Looks

By now, a Pharrell Williams–led Louis Vuitton show comes with certain expectations: swaggy clothes, big names, and a front row worth paying attention to. The Men’s Fall–Winter 2026 presentation on Tuesday (January 20) at Jardin d’Acclimatation in Paris delivered on all of it—and then some.

With fashion and hip hop sharing the spotlight, the show gave us one of the most talked-about front rows of the season.

From Usher To Chris Brown And Skepta, Pharrell Williams Brings Out The Celebrities With Louis Vuitton – Again

The front row alone was stacked. Usher kept things sleek and polished. He wore a long black peacoat layered over a crisp white tee, finished with a tie and Chelsea boots. It was clean, grown, and confident. Chris Brown went bolder and brighter. The pop star rocked a fuchsia cardigan paired with relaxed denim, platform shoes, and a fitted.

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Quavo wore a motorcycle jacket styled with a paisley tie and grills, delivering a look that felt confident and unmistakably him. Streamer Kai Cenat arrived in a full sweatsuit, keeping his look casual and consistent with his personal style.

More familiar faces filled the space, including John Legend, Tyriq Withers, A$AP Nast, Skepta, and Future, many dressed head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton. Skepta kept it classic in a black sweater layered over a white-collared shirt with baggy jeans and loafers. As a brand ambassador, Future stayed true to his usual look with logo accessories, a plaid puffer, and relaxed denim.

While the night centered men’s fashion, SZA was also in attendance. And sis held it down. The R&B singer wore a rich brown leather coat styled with pinstripes and classic Vans. Her look reflected her carefree Black girl style with a touch of menswear flair. And that striped LV Speedy on her arm? We need it.

Gallery: Fashion & Hip Hop Collide At Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter Menswear 2026 Show With These Celebrity Looks

Celebrity attendance at Louis Vuitton shows has become expected. Not just because the label remains a sought-after brand, but because it continues to be a cultural staple. With Pharrell at the helm and his circle of celebrity friends showing up in support, the House keeps evolving, delivering looks that spark inspiration, influence personal style, and end up in our carts.

Keep scrolling to see what the celebrity attendees wore to the show.

Gallery: Fashion & Hip Hop Collide At The Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2026 Menswear Show With These Celebrity Looks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com