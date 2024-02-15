Lovers and Friends: Meet Usher’s Wife, Jennifer Goicoechea

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Usher had an amazing Super Bowl Weekend. Started with him performing his fan favorite hits in front of millions of fans, and ended with him marrying his longtime friend, Jennifer Goicoechea. People reports the couple tied the knot on Feb. 11, 2024. They got married at an outdoor wedding chapel. Usher’s mother, Jonetta Patton, was their witness.

RELATED: JUST MARRIED: Usher Weds Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea In Vegas

Who is Jennifer Goicoechea?

Goicoechea is a music executive who was named one of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players. She got her start in the entertainment industry working with her mother Barbara who was the director of operations at ACT Productions, a Miami-based event and multimedia production company, since 1988. The opening opportunity gave Goicoechea the chance to land a position working as an assistant for singer Ciara, thus kicking off her career in entertainment.

When did Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea Meet?

Having worked in the music industry for years, Goicoechea crossed paths with Usher several times before they became romantically involved. March 2016, she shared a photo of herself whispering in his ear at an undisclosed event. “Not sure what I’m saying or who I’m speaking too But my nails look good” Goicoechea captioned on Instagram.

Hints of their romantic involvement seems to stem back to 2019. Jennifer Goicoechea and the Grammy award-winning musical artist Usher were photographed at the 40th birthday party of their mutual friend, producer Keith Thomas. Since then they have brought two beautiful children into the world and have been very open about the relationship online, leading up to their marriage.

Check out Usher’s Lover Jennifer Goicoechea Below!

READ MORE:

RELATED: Swizz Beatz Is Not Sweating Usher Being All Boo’d Up On Alicia Keys During Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

RELATED: Our Favorite Moments & Fan Reactions To Usher’s Electrifying Super Bowl Halftime Performance

RELATED: From The “A” To The World: Reactions to Usher’s Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

Lovers and Friends: Meet Usher’s Wife, Jennifer Goicoechea was originally published on rnbphilly.com