LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels Wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

Jayden Daniels was crowned the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner

The LSU quarterback was up against some of the other biggest household names in NCAA football, like Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

However, Daniels was a runaway winner of the award, snatching first place with 503 votes while Penix Jr. trailed way behind in second place with 292 votes.

For the numbers Daniels put up, the honor makes sense. The 22-year-old’s LSU journey began after starting his career as a quarterback at Arizona State. He controversially transferred to LSU in 2022, with many wondering how he’d fair in the new system following a COVID-19-shortened season and struggling in 2021, where he threw 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while leading the Sun Devils to an 8-5 record.

However, he was able to step it up at LSU, throwing for over 3,800 yards and 40 touchdowns and rushing for over 1,100 yards–something only one other college QB did this season.

Plus, he only threw four interceptions and impressively completed over 70% of his passes.

However, when his name was called in New York City Saturday night, Daniels was still surprised he won.

“This is wild,” he said upon taking the stage and taking a deep breath.

He was thankful to everyone at LSU who played a part in his success before turning to his family, who initiated his love for football, albeit in a different position.

“Finally, I would like to turn to my family. Dad, you put a football in my hands when I was young. I know you raised me to be a corner, but hopefully, now the decision to play quarterback paid off,” Daniels joked before praising his mother. “You encouraged me to always better myself because you always believed in me no matter what. I graduated in three years because that’s something you pushed me to do. And here I am now on this stage. I love you, Mom. Thank you.”

