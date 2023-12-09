Malaysia Pargo Is Taping A New ‘WE tv’ Reality Show, “Bold & Bougie,” See Who’s Joining Her

Source: Derek White / Getty
Malaysia Pargo is taping a new reality show for WE tv. The Atlanta socialite joins a fashionable cast of Tameka Foster, Gocha Hawkins, Princess Banton-Lofters, and Crystal Smith. Together, the women are “Bold & Bougie.”
Producer and reality TV celebrity whisperer Carlos King is responsible for the new show. He took to social media on December 6 to drop the exciting news.
“Bold & Bougie” is currently in production with a starting timeframe of early 2024. With Malaysia and other heavy hitters on the cast, we can’t wait to tune into our new gossip-filled, yet empowering and fabulous guilty pleasure.
The Atlanta-based new series will follow “a group of extraordinary and fearless women who refuse to let societal expectations or age define them.” According to a WE tv, the show aims to prove “beyond a shadow of a doubt that this ain’t 1950, women can have it all— without compromise.”
Get to know Malaysia Pargo and the “Bold & Bougie” cast.
Each woman has an interesting story leading to her current place in life. Their backgrounds are dynamic and diverse.
Two were married to R&B singers. One cast member dated an NBA star and a hip-hop influencer. One has reformed her life after spending time in jail. One is a reality show producer, while two were previously on reality shows. And two cast members own restaurants. As the show chronicles their journey to embrace their individuality and empower one another to live life to the fullest, we can’t wait to see it.
The news of “Bad & Bougie” comes amid ongoing rumors about struggles with Atlanta favorite, “The Real Housewives.” Since the Season 15 finale, several news outlets have reported fan and network dissatisfaction with the southern part of the Housewives franchise.
Household names like Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes have been suggested to rejoin the show. But, no confirmations have been made. Could this new show help fill some of the Atlanta realty show void?
Meet the “Bold & Bougie” cast.
1. Malaysia PargoSource:Instagram
Malaysia Pargo is a TV personality and entrepreneur who is arguably one of the most popular cast members on the new show. She recently divorced NBA star Jannero Pargo. After her split with Jannero, Malaysia reportedly dated NBA star James Harden and rapper O.T. Genasis. Malaysia is a Basketball Wives alum and a mother of three.
2. Gocha HawkinsSource:Instagram
Gocha Hawkins is a lesson in resilience, transformation, and boss moves. A current restauranteur, Gocha, previously spent two years in prison on a drug charge. Once released, Gocha took steps to make up for lost time, making it big in beauty and food retail. Gocha is a mother of two and grandmother of four.
Gocha owns Gocha’s Tapas Bar and Gocha’s Breakfast Bar in Atlanta and Fayetteville.
3. Tameka FosterSource:Instagram
Fans know Tameka Foster through love, triumph, and tragedy. She’s built popularity and a successful career as a stylist for Hollywood celebs and icons such as Patti Labelle, Chaka Khan, Toni Braxton, and Chris Brown. While working in high-end fashion, she met Usher Raymond. The two got married in 2007. After two years, the couple separated but share two sons. One of Tameka’s sons from a previous marriage, Kile Glover, died after a tragic accident at Lake Lanier.
Tameka also previously starred in VH1’s Atlanta Exes.
4. Princess Banton-LoftersSource:Instagram
Princess Banton-Lofters is most known in the entertainment world for being the founder and producer of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” “Bold & Bougie” is Princess’ turn on the other side of the camera. As an entertainment “Queen Maker,” the show is her time to step into the light as a queen herself.
5. Crystal Renay Smith
Crystal Smith is a restaurant owner and single mother. The entrepreneur and head-turning beauty is fresh off a divorce with Ne-Yo and is ready to release her “wild side.” Crystal has three children.