Mark Sanchez’s Family Breaks Silence As He Faces Lawsuit Over Stabbing

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez is facing a lawsuit and upgraded charges after a violent altercation in Indianapolis.

The 38-year-old was in Indy working for Fox Sports and was expected to call a Sunday afternoon game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders. But the night before, he is accused of attacking a truck driver who was in the midst of his work shift at an Indianapolis hotel.

Law enforcement officials say that Sanchez confronted the driver, Perry Tole, 69, who was parked at the loading dock of the Westin Hotel in downtown Indianapolis, to pick up used cooking oil for recycling. They allege that Sanchez, who appeared to be intoxicated, confronted Tole about the delivery, tried to get into his truck, prevented him from calling his supervisor and physically attacked him, knocking him to the ground. They say Tole acted in self-defense by first pepper-spraying and then stabbing Sanchez, who was hospitalized. Tole was also injured and hospitalized.

In gruesome social media photos, which are alleged to be of Tole, he’s shown with a severe laceration to the side of his face.

“The thing that stands out to us is this was a situation that did not need to occur,” said Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears at a press conference. “The allegations involve a 38-year-old man becoming involved in an altercation with a 69-year-old man who sustained significant and very severe injuries as a result of that altercation.”

Tole filed a lawsuit against Sanchez and Fox Sports on Monday. In the civil lawsuit, he accused Sanchez of assault and battery, saying he “suffered permanent disfigurement, loss of function, other physical injuries, emotional distress, and other damages.” The lawsuit also includes Fox Corporation as a defendant, saying the network “knew or should have known” that Sanchez never should have been hired in the first place, as he has a “propensity” for drinking and violent behavior.

Sanchez, who grew up in and around Long Beach, California, was drafted by the New York Jets in 2009 out of the University of Southern California. He played ten seasons with six teams, including the Jets, Washington, and the Philadelphia Eagles. After his retirement in 2019, he joined Fox as a color analyst. He remains hospitalized after being stabbed in the chest.

Tole’s lawyers, Erik May and Eddie Reichert, told TMZ Sports that their client is at home recovering from his injuries.

“He’s released from the hospital, recovering, and hopeful that he’ll regain function to, you know, his ability to speak,” May said.

“Right now he’s having a real difficult time communicating because of the large gash on his face that affected his jaw, tongue, and mouth. He’s just at home resting, but we expect further medical treatment and ongoing treatment well into the future.”

Sanchez is expected to appear in court on November 4. His family has issued a statement.

“This has been a deeply distressing time for everyone involved,” Mark’s brother, Nick Sanchez told the IndyStar. “Mark and our family are incredibly grateful for the concern, love, and support we’ve received over the past few days.”

