10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour

life has fluctuated a lot over the past few years. She went from American actress to Duchess of Sussex after marrying Prince Harry. Although her new title seems like a dream come true, it was met with a lot of scrutiny from her family and the people of England. Despite the challenging moments, Meghan carried herself with the utmost style and grace.

Meghan used her platform to pay homage to her Blackness. She often attended events dressed in Black designers, and used tons of Black references in her 2018 wedding. Her biracial background was met with so much disapproval from English people. Instead of letting it tear her down, she used it as an opportunity to show her pride in being Black.

Holding the title of Duchess of Sussex meant Meghan Markle had to alter her image. She went from your typical J. Crew ensemble to extravagant hats and timeless dresses. Meghan took classic looks to another level! Her simplistic style fit her new role and title perfectly.

Today Meghan Markle turns 39. We’ve had the privilege of watching her life turn into a real-life fairytale. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 times Meghan gave us that Duchess of Sussex glamour.

