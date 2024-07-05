Listen Live
News

Michael Rubin Annual All-White Party Was Lit, Drake Was There

Published on July 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

KMJQ Featured Video
CLOSE

Drake & Michael Rubin

Source: @michaelrubin / Instagram


Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s annual all-white party in the Hamptons on July 4th has become the premiere destination if you consider yourself to be a mover and shaker in the sports and entertainment industries. 2024’s basement was packed with celebs who made the guestlist, including Drake.

We’re not kicking the 6 God when he’s down, but we have to mention that Drizzy was at the party when Kendrick Lamar premiered his video for “Not Like Us,” so thus, the jokes are going to write themselves.

As for the party, some the A-listers, B-listers and current Instagram celebs in attendance included Tom Brady, Quavo, Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West’s ex-wife, Glorilla, Lil Wayne, Jake Paul, Travis Scott, Lil Baby and Druski, among many, many others.

Another thing worth noting is Drake and Megan Thee Stallion being there considering the former well-documented support of the short-statured R&B singer/rapper who shot her in the foot. Also, Drake apparently performed (as did Lil Wayne, too). Now how many people there been siding with Kendrick, at least on the low, though?

Check out who else was at the party, and the jokes aimed at Drizzy’s dome, in the gallery.

Michael Rubin Annual All-White Party Was Lit, Drake Was There  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. This also happened…

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Trending
No image available
Mobile

Majic 102.1 Radio Mobile Apps

15 items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Looks From The 2024 BET Awards

Local

Hurricane Beryl Heading for South Texas

15 items
News

Shannon Sharpe Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Being BIG HORNY & Saying “I’d Have Her Stretched Out Like Quarter To Three”

Music

Black Music Month: A Full List Of Black Artists Inducted Into The Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame

Creamed Spinach Tortellini and Shrimp
Robert's Recipes

Creamed Spinach Tortellini and Shrimp

News

[VIDEO] Shannon Sharpe Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Sexually Explicit Joke

Robert's Recipes

Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler Recipe

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close