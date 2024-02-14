Mike Epps Calls Shannon Sharpe “Madea’s Sister” Amid Beef Over ‘Club Shay Shay’ Invite

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Shannon Sharpe‘s Club Shay Shay continues to serve as the catalyst for the civil war that appears to have erupted in the world of Black stand-up comedians. Now, it appears that Sharpe himself has found himself in somewhat of a beef with a comedian, namely, Mike Epps.

On Sunday, Sharpe took a shot at Epps during an episode of his other podcast Nightcap with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. During a recent stand-up, Epps claimed he was invited to Club Shay Shay but he turned it down out of fear that Sharpe, who Epps was insinuating is gay, would make sexual advances towards him.

“That n-gga Shannon Sharpe called me trying to do an interview,” Epps said. “I said, ‘No, Madea. I ain’t doing no interview, so you can sit across from me and look at my balls when I’m sitting down.”

“I thought he was going to attack Katt,” Epps continued. “The n-gga’s sh-t is called Shay Shay. The n-gga telling you. Put a wig on that n-gga and tell me if that ain’t…Madea’s sister.”

Sharpe, of course, was having none of it.

“Now when I see you, I’m going to see if you really about that,” Sharpe told the Next Friday and Friday After Next actor. “Say my name again. … I got something for your n*gga.”

From USA Today:

Sharpe didn’t mention Epps’ name during the Sunday night podcast but confirmed that viewers in the live chat — many of them calling out Epps — knew whom he was addressing. “Mention my name again, and I’mma pull the DMs,” Sharpe said. “I won’t let you lie on my name.” “Nightcap” co-host Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson co-signed much of the rant but said he didn’t know who Sharpe was going after. “Say my name again, and I’m going to release the DMs because you’re lying. You said I reached out to you to come on ‘Club Shay Shay,’” Sharpe said. “When I see you, I’m going to see if you’re about that: what you’ve been saying, trying to get some jokes because you got mad because Katt Williams did what he did.” “Say your little jokes, get your little laugh off, have fun; but just don’t lie and say I said something when I didn’t,” Sharpe said. “I’mma tell you what somebody told me one time: What is jokes to you is death to somebody else.”

Well, that escalated quickly.

Epps eventually recorded a video response to the ex-NFL star’s not-so-veiled threats against him.

“I know this grown man is not mad at me,” Epps said of Sharpe. “So many people talked crazy about you. They was on Saturday Night Live talking about you—imitating you—but now you want to fight me?” Epps also inflamed Sharpe that he doesn’t fight, and insinuated that the ex-sports commentator might get shot if he tries it when he and Epps see each other in public.

For what it’s worth, Epps did admit that it was actually him who contacted Sharpe about getting on the show, not the other way around, but he said he did so because Sharpe “brought my name up” during his internet-exploding interview with Katt Williams.

Hopefully, Sharpe and Epps will be able to work things out without the drama becoming violent. No one wants to see that.

Whew—it’s getting real out here in these comedy streets, ain’t it?

See how social media’s reacting to the beef below.

