Missing Lamborghinis & Being A Better Mom: Kim Kardashian Details Breaking Point Of Ye Marriage

If you’ve ever wondered how stressful it is to be married and have kids with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is opening up about just how challenging it is.

The reality star and SKIMS founder was on a recent episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, where she explained her breaking point in her eight-year marriage to Ye.

Kardashian said that she knew it was time to get out when her mental health began to decline to a point that it affected her parenting skills.

“I had to save myself in order to be a better mom for everyone,” Kardashian explained.

But the final straw was when she began to feel unsafe in all facets of the relationship.

“Just not feeling safe — not even physically, just like maybe emotionally or financially,” she said.

She went on to say that his unpredictability, evident in public, was also present behind closed doors, which made living with him tough, and she even provided an (out-of-touch) example.

“I would come home, and we had like five Lamborghinis, and I’d come home and they’d all be gone if he was in an episode,” she said. “And it would be like, ‘Oh, he gave them away to all of his friends.’”

But no matter how tame and talented at times, Ye was always known for his unconventional thinking and outbursts, and these were things that she saw early on in her relationship with him, but she opted to help him instead of calling it quits.

“People can say that there were, like, signs and maybe I wasn’t paying attention to them,” she said. “When someone has their first mental break, you want to be supportive, you want to help figure that out, and you really want to be there for them.”

But she said it became harder to validate her feelings when he wasn’t getting proper help.

One of the more recent subjects of his outbursts is his claim that Kardashian won’t let him see the kids, which she says is not at all the co-parenting situation for North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6. She says the kids live with her, haven’t seen him in a few months, but she is always willing to send the kids to see him whenever he asks, no matter what country he’s living in at the time.

She adds, “They live with me, and I welcome a great, healthy relationship with my kids and their dad. He knows that. I push for it all the time, but I also protect them when it’s time for that, and it goes in waves and phases. It’s a lot of work.”

See social media’s reaction to Kardashian revealing the dark side of her marriage to Ye below.

