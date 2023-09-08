Ms. Pat Talks Her Career, Living & Performing in Indy, & Her Past with B. Swift

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

If you don’t know Ms. Pat then you’re in for a show! Ms. Pat is a comedian coming from the state of Georgia, who also resided in Indianapolis for 15 years. She stopped by the station to discuss her career, living and performing in Indianapolis, & her past with our very own, B. Swift. She will be performing on September 9th this weekend in Indianapolis at Clowes Memorial Hall. You can check out her show, “The Ms. Pat Show” streaming now on Hulu & BET +. Check out the interview below, as well as some of her standup!

