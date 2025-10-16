North West And Kim Kardashian: A Gallery Of Their Sweetest (& Sassiest) Moments

Looks like North West is giving her mama, Kim Kardashian, some tough love! Kim K’s 12-year-old daughter is officially over the post-divorce drama and ready to see her mom get back out there. Check out a gallery of their sweetest and sassiest moments inside.

In a candid sit-down on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kim opened up about life after Kanye West and revealed that North West had some surprisingly grown-up advice for her.

“She told me, ‘I think you go upstairs and cry at night. It’s time to move on. You need to have a boyfriend now,’” Kim shared with host Alex Cooper, according to Daily Mail.

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

North West’s words hit hard for Kim, who’s spent the past few years juggling motherhood, business, and the rollercoaster that is co-parenting with Ye. The SKIMS founder said North’s observation made her realize just how perceptive her daughter is, especially after watching Kim navigate her ex-husband’s very public rants and unpredictable behavior.

As TMZ reported, Kim admitted that North West once confronted her about crying privately over the stress of her co-parenting situation.

“She even said I need to let it go,” Kim explained, adding that North is the one person who keeps her grounded when emotions run high.

The 44-year-old reality mogul insists she’s content with being single for now, saying she’s focused on raising North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — the four children she shares with Ye.

“I’m single and I feel totally content,” Kim told Call Her Daddy. “My kids really need me right now. I just don’t know how I’d fit someone else in.”

That said, she hasn’t completely ruled out romance. It’s just a different kind of man she’s hoping for. When asked what type of partner she’d be interested in next, Kim joked she’s “moving toward lawyers and longevity scientists” instead of the rappers and athletes she’s dated before.

Kim and Ye married in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2022. Though she says she’s always encouraged her kids to maintain a relationship with their father, Kim also confirmed Ye hasn’t reached out “in a couple of months.”

For now, it seems like North West’s words may have sparked something, or at least reminded Kim Kardashian that she deserves happiness too.

Check out our photo gallery of North West and Kim Kardashian’s sweetest (and sassiest) moments below:

North West And Kim Kardashian: A Gallery Of Their Sweetest (& Sassiest) Moments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – August 14, 2024 Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 14: Kim Kardashian and daughter North West are seen out for dinner at the Polo Bar on August 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images) 2. At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: Kim Kardashian and daughter North West attend the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) 3. The 2023 Met Gala Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Kim Kardashian and North West are seen leaving the Ritz Hotel on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) 4. Yeezy show, Spring Summer 2016, New York Fashion Week Source:Getty Kim Kardashian West and North West (Photo by Emily Taylor/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images) 5. In Paris Source:Getty PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 02: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West and North West are seen on March 02, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images) 6. Front Row At Paris Fashion Week Source:Getty PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) (L-R) Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian and North West attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) 7. On A Carousel Source:Getty PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 01: Kim Kardashian and North West are seen on a carousel at the Eiffel Tower on March 01, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images) 8. Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour Source:Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 04: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Khloé Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner attend the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at SoFi Stadium on September 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood) 9. Summerfest Music Festival 2024 Source:Getty Kim Kardashian, daughter North West, and friends pose for a photo during SZA’s performance at the Summerfest Music Festival 2024 on June 22, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images) 10. In NYC Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 01: (L to R) Saint West, television personality Kim Kardashian West and North West leave their Midtown Manhattan hotel on February 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images) 11. The Daily Front Row’s 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: Kim Kardashian and North West attend DAOU Vineyards’ celebration of The Daily Front Row’s 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for DAOU Family Estates) 12. Paris ’22 Source:Getty PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 05: Kim Kardashian and North West are seen on July 5, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) 13. Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 11: Kim Kardashian West and North West attend Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 at Madison Square Garden on February 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3) 14. Back In NYC Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 14: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West and their daughter North West are seen on February 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images) 15. Walking The Streets Of New York Source:Getty EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JULY 12: Kim Kardashian with her kids North and Chicago West seen leaving the American Dream Mall and Amusement Park on July 12, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images) 16. Courtside Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 09: Kim Kardashian (R) and North West attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on April 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)