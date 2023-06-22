KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Da Real World is the second studio album by the iconic rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer, Missy Elliott. It was released on June 22, 1999, following the success of her debut album, “Supa Dupa Fly.” The album showcased Missy Elliott’s unique and innovative approach to hip-hop, solidifying her status as a groundbreaking artist in the music industry.

“Da Real World” incorporated a wide range of musical styles and genres, including hip-hop, R&B, funk, and electronic music, blending them together to create a fresh and distinct sound. Missy Elliott’s ability to fuse various musical elements with her unique lyrics and captivating delivery set her apart from her peers.

The album featured several notable collaborations with fellow artists, including Lil’ Kim, Aaliyah, Redman, Eminem, and Beyoncé. These collaborations added depth and diversity to the album, highlighting Missy Elliott’s versatility as an artist.

Some of the standout tracks from “Da Real World” include “She’s a Bitch,” which served as the album’s lead single and became a feminist anthem for its empowering message. Another notable track is “Hot Boyz,” featuring Nas, Eve, and Q-Tip, which became a major hit and solidified Missy Elliott’s presence in the mainstream music scene.

“Da Real World” was praised upon its release, with praise directed towards Missy Elliott’s fearless approach to pushing boundaries and challenging the norms of the music industry. The album showcased her distinct style, both in terms of her unique fashion choices and her forward-thinking musical productions.

READ MORE

On This Day: June 22nd, 1999 Missy Elliott Released Her Second Studio Album Da Real World! was originally published on hot1009.com