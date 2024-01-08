Last night’s 81st Golden Globe Awards honored some of the best in film and American television. We curated a special list of our favorite 2024 Golden Globe moments. Check out the list inside.
The 81st Golden Globe Awards honored the best in film and American television productions of 2023. The ceremony was broadcasted live on January 7, 2024, from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, beginning at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST, on CBS.
There were several moments to highlight and a few of our favorites made history. The Asian community declared the biggest sweep with Netflix’s limited series “Beef,” celebrating performances from actors Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, who were lauded by critics.
Another special moment to spotlight is the phenomenal talent that is Ayo Edebiri who took the stage to accept her special Golden Globe award for ‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy.’ Her speech is something marvel at as fans share their love for her and the acceptance across social media.
The next moment we featured may have come as a surprise to many fans as the competition was quite fierce. Actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph took home the first televised award for ‘Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture’ for her performance in The Holdovers. The nominations were stacked with talent like Emily Blunt, Danielle Brooks, Julianne Moore, Jodie Foster, and Rosamund Pike.
Check out a gallery of our favorite moments from the 2024 Golden Globe Awards below:
Our Favorite 2024 Golden Globe Awards Moments [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. It’s A “Beef” SweepSource:Getty
Netflix’s limited series “Beef ” showed out. The lead performances from Ali Wong and Steven Yeun were praised by critics, so fans are not surprised that these two took home the awards for ‘Best Performance by an Actor and Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made For Television.’
2. Da’Vine Joy Randolph Defeats Major CompetitionSource:Getty
Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins the first award of the night was for ‘Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.’ While the nominations were stacked with talents like Emily Blunt, Danielle Brooks, Julianne Moore, Jodie Foster, and Rosamund Pike, she still reigned victorious.
Randolph, who has received high acclaim for her performance in The Holdovers, took home the award and gave a heartfelt speech, showing love to her character: “Oh Mary you have changed my life. You have made me feel seen in so many ways that I have never imagined. I hope I help you all find your own inner Mary because there’s a little bit of her in all of you.”
3. Speech, Speech, SpeechSource:DiscussingFilm
Ayo Edebiri took the stage to accept the award for ‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy,’ and delivered an unforgettable speech. Edebiri won her first Golden Globe with her first nomination, for her performance in FX’s “The Bear.”
Per usual, she made sure her speech was riddled with a few jokes and of course thanked all of the important people on her team. As she wrapped up, she apologized for leaving anyone out: “If I forgot to thank you, I’m sorry…unless you were mean or something. Okay, bye!”
4. Greatest Presenters Go To…Source:Getty
There weren’t many entertaining presenters, but Andra Day and Jon Batiste didn’t disappoint. They lowkey saved the night when the pair presented the award for ‘Best Original Score and Best Original Song for a Motion Picture.’
It was a joy to watch their casual banter and natural chemistry onscreen. So much so, that some fans are urging the Golden Globes to have them on as hosts next year.