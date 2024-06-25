Our Favorite Celebrity Looks From The Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter ’24 Fashion Show

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Celebrities from the realms of music, film, and entertainment gathered in Paris on June 24 for the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show, a highlight of Paris Fashion Week.

According to Reuters, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri showcased elegant designs that merged haute couture with an athletic flair, likely in anticipation of the upcoming Olympics in the city starting July 26. The collection featured jersey fabrics transformed into draped, asymmetric gowns, complemented by a diverse range of sophisticated footwear and apparel.

Models strutted past portraits of athletes in motion, inspired by the artwork of American artist Faith Ringgold, showcasing flowing dresses, racer-back tops, and intricately embroidered bodysuits.

In an interview with the Guardian before the fashion show, Chiuri disclosed that her inspiration for the collection was influenced by Alice Milliat, a pioneering athlete of the early 20th century known for breaking barriers and advocating for women’s inclusion in competitive sports. Milliat established the first Women’s Olympic Games in 1922.

While Dior’s latest collection pays tribute to athleticism, its elegant gowns are not intended for exercise or leisurely walks but prioritize comfort and luxury.

“I am obsessed with comfort,” Chiuri told the Guardian. “I never want to construct a body with clothes; I only want to deconstruct the clothes on your body. Christian Dior built the shape of a woman with clothes, but my approach is completely different. I want to make a dress that makes your body feel good, not one that changes the shape of your body. I hate anything with boning, and I like clothes that are light and that you can get in and out of easily.”

Celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Doja Cat, and Venus Williams attended the Dior Haute Couture fashion show and some were dressed in exclusive Dior pieces for the event. Here are some of our favorite looks from the night.

