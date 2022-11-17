Our Favorite Moments from Majic Under The Stars 2022 [Photos]

Majic Under The Stars is special every year, but for the 10th Anniversary, we truly had many incredible moments and performances. Let’s start with the theme: Kangols & Kicks was the name of the game and the people did not disappoint. The old school shoes, clothes and of course – bucket hats – quickly turned the event from just another concert to a New Jack Swing party.
This year’s lineup featured Bell Biv DeVoe, Tony! Toni! Toné!, Stokley & En Vogue. Everyone brought their A-game and we have to thank every single person in the crowd for sending amazing energy toward the stage. You could tell the artists felt that energy and sent it right back via powerful vocals and world-class stage presence.
We love these artists as much as everyone in the building, so of course The Majic Crew didn’t miss a chance to get up close and personal to all the action. Shotout to Kandi Eastman, GT Mayne, Sky Houston, KG Smooth and AV because in addition to doing interviews backstage, they would hit the stage to keep the crowd entertained between performances and even danced alongside the featured acts.
We’ll see you next year as we are already thinking about how to take Majic Under The Stars to new heights in 2023. In the meantime, check out some pics from this year’s celebration below.
1. The One & Only StokleySource:Radio One
Majic Under The Stars 2022 Houston Texas November 5 event houston,majic under the stars
2. The lovely ladies of En VogueSource:Radio One
Majic Under The Stars 2022 Houston Texas November 5 event houston,majic under the stars
3. Tony! Toni! Toné!Source:Radio One
Majic Under The Stars 2022 Houston Texas November 5 event houston,majic under the stars
4. What a night! #BBDSource:Radio One
Majic Under The Stars 2022 Houston Texas November 5 event houston,majic under the stars
5. Sky groovin’ with Tony! Toni! Toné!Source:Radio One
Majic Under The Stars 2022 Houston Texas November 5 event houston,majic under the stars
6. Sky Houston rockin her throwback red fitSource:Radio One
Majic Under The Stars 2022 Houston Texas November 5 event houston,majic under the stars
7. Tony! Toni! Toné! kicked the show off with an incredible performanceSource:Radio One
Majic Under The Stars 2022 Houston Texas November 5 event houston,majic under the stars
8. Stokley DID NOT come to play aroundSource:Radio One
Majic Under The Stars 2022 Houston Texas November 5 event houston,majic under the stars
9. Get it!Source:Radio One
Majic Under The Stars 2022 Houston Texas November 5 event houston,majic under the stars
10. Anytime En Vogue hits the stage, some MAJIC is about to happenSource:Radio One
Majic Under The Stars 2022 Houston Texas November 5 event houston,majic under the stars
11. That suit was everythingSource:Radio One
Majic Under The Stars 2022 Houston Texas November 5 event houston,majic under the stars
12. Ronne DeVoe was feeling the energySource:Radio One
Majic Under The Stars 2022 Houston Texas November 5 event houston,majic under the stars
13. KG Smooth is never scared to do a lil danceSource:Radio One
Majic Under The Stars 2022 Houston Texas November 5 event houston,majic under the stars
14. You better SANGSource:Radio One
Majic Under The Stars 2022 Houston Texas November 5 event houston,majic under the stars
15. En Vogue stopped by the media room for an interview after their AMAZING performanceSource:Radio One
Majic Under The Stars 2022 Houston Texas Photo gallery houston,majic under the stars
16. Ok we see you! #EnVogueSource:Radio One
Majic Under The Stars 2022 Houston Texas Photo gallery houston,majic under the stars
17. Majic Under The Stars with the Majic Fam!Source:Radio One
Majic Under The Stars 2022 Houston Texas Photo gallery houston,majic under the stars
18. Stokley had the crowd going CRAZYSource:Radio One
Majic Under The Stars 2022 Houston Texas Photo gallery houston,majic under the stars
19. But do you see the boots!Source:Radio One
Majic Under The Stars 2022 Houston Texas Photo gallery houston,majic under the stars
20. The Lovely Ladies of En Vogue Tore the Stage DOWN!Source:Radio One
Majic Under The Stars 2022 Houston Texas Photo gallery houston,majic under the stars
21. Our very own GT Mayne in his throwback fitSource:Radio One
Majic Under The Stars 2022 Houston Texas Photo gallery houston,majic under the stars
22. Love the jackets guysSource:Radio One
Majic Under The Stars 2022 Houston Texas Photo gallery houston,majic under the stars
23. Tony! Toni! Toné! Houston LOVES You!Source:Radio One
Majic Under The Stars 2022 Houston Texas Photo gallery houston,majic under the stars
24. Backstage was a party all its ownSource:Radio One
Majic Under The Stars 2022 Houston Texas Photo gallery houston,majic under the stars
25. The Super-Selfie
26. Ricky Bell was amazingSource:Radio One
Majic Under The Stars 2022 Houston Texas Photo gallery houston,majic under the stars