This weekend The Congressional Black Caucus was back in action in the Nation’s Capital and our Radio One D.C. was live from the 51st Annual Legislative Conference!
Since its establishment in 1971, the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) has been committed to using the full Constitutional power, statutory authority, and financial resources of the federal government to ensure that African Americans and other marginalized communities in the United States have the opportunity to achieve the American Dream. The Caucus is Chaired by Congresswoman Joyce Beatty.
The CBC has fought for the past 48 years to empower and address legislative concerns by pursuing a policy agenda of; reforming the criminal justice system and eliminating barriers to reentry, combatting voter suppression; promoting U.S. foreign policy initiatives in Africa and other countries that are consistent with the fundamental right of human dignity, expanding access to world-class education from pre-k through post-secondary level plus so much more! Learn more about the Congressional Black Caucus by clicking here.
Continue scrolling below for more photos from this year’s Congressional Black Caucus…
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
READ MORE:
Radio One D.C. At The 51st Congressional Black Caucus [Photos] was originally published on woldcnews.com
1. Radio One D.C. at 51st Congressional Black CaucusSource:Radio One D.C.
Art displayed at the 51st Congressional Black Caucus
2. Radio One D.C. at 51st Congressional Black CaucusSource:Radio One D.C.
Vic Jagger broadcasts live on Majic 102.3/92.7 at the 51st Congressional Black Caucus
3. Radio One D.C. at 51st Congressional Black CaucusSource:Radio One D.C.
Art displayed at the 51st Congressional Black Caucus
4. Cheryl Jackson at the 51st Congressional Black CaucusSource:Radio One D.C.
Cheryl Jackson broadcasts live on Praise 104.1 at the 51st Congressional Black Caucus
5. 51st Congressional Black CaucusSource:Radio One D.C.
51st Congressional Black Caucus
6. DJ Gemini at the 51st Congressional Black CaucusSource:Radio One D.C.
DJ Gemini mixes for the crowd at the 51st Congressional Black Caucus live on Majic 102.3/92.7 and WKYs 93.9
7. 51st Congressional Black CaucusSource:Radio One D.C.
51st Congressional Black Caucus
8. DJ 5’9 at the 51st Congressional Black CaucusSource:Radio One D.C.
DJ 5’9 mixes for the crowd at the 51st Congressional Black Caucus live on WKYs 93.9
9. 51st Congressional Black CaucusSource:Radio One D.C.
10. Radio One D.C. at 51st Congressional Black CaucusSource:Radio One D.C.
Cheryl Jackson broadcasts live on Praise 104.1 at the 51st Congressional Black Caucus
11. American Diabetes Association at the 51st Congressional Black CaucusSource:Radio One D.C.
51st Congressional Black Caucus
12. Radio One D.C. at 51st Congressional Black CaucusSource:Radio One D.C.
Art displayed at the 51st Congressional Black Caucus
13. Radio One D.C. at 51st Congressional Black CaucusSource:Radio One D.C.
Art displayed at the 51st Congressional Black Caucus
14. Vic Jagger at the 51st Congressional Black CaucusSource:Radio One D.C.
Vic Jagger broadcasts live on Majic 102.3/92.7 at the 51st Congressional Black Caucus
15. Radio One D.C. at 51st Congressional Black CaucusSource:Radio One D.C.
DJ Gemini mixes for the crowd at the 51st Congressional Black Caucus live on Majic 102.3/92.7 and WKYs 93.9
16. WKYS 93.9 at the 51st Congressional Black CaucusSource:Radio One D.C.
Broadcasting live from the 51st Congressional Black Caucus