Ray J Kicked Off Mafiathon 3 Stream After Trying To Shower With Kai Cenat & Yelling “Free Puff”

Published on September 3, 2025

Ray J has been begging to shower and have a sleepover with Kai Cenat for months, and he finally got his wish.

Cenat just kicked off his month-long Mafiathon 3 event on September 1,  promising to make it one of his best streams ever, which includes some celebrity guests. 

That started with Kim Kardashian, and now Ray J, who randomly popped up in Cenat’s sprawling bathroom while he was showering. Covered in soap, Cenat repeatedly told Ray J — who was wearing sunglasses and a fedora— to leave.

“NO, NO, NO!” Cenat yelled before deciding to skip the shower and just dry off with a towel, just as Ray J drops his robe.

The skit hilariously continued as the foam machine was pointed directly at Ray J as he sang “One Wish” in a Speedo.

“I knew you was over here. I got your address,” Ray J said as Cenat begged him to get out. “You in LA, you in my city, that ain’t okay.”

Ray J’s WTF moments continue later on when he and Cenat make amends, and while lounging in computer chairs, streamer Ray asks him if he’s been to Diddy parties.

“Have I been to Diddy parties?” I’m the new Diddy,” he responds.

That was enough for Cenat, who proceeded to kick Ray J out of the AMP mansion. 

“Out NOW, Ray J. If I ever see you in this house again, it’s gonna be a problem,” Cenat said while Ray stormed out, screaming, “Free Puff.”

Ray J can now cross hanging with Cenat mid-stream off his bucket list after he made a plea about it in April during a phone call.

“I meant like how y’all meant it. I wanna sleep over too,” Ray J said at the time. “I wanna sleep with y’all n-ggas, too. Pause, I know.”

He continued: “These n-ggas in the city, they over there sleeping in the bed like I want to sleep in the bed too,” said Ray J. “I don’t mean sleeping with you. I mean, I want my own bunk. Kevin Hart got a bunk, Druski got a bunk, n-gga, this is a big night. This one of the biggest nights, I want to sleep too n-gga. That’s all I’m saying.”

As the madness in the Mafiathon 3 house begins, see the reactions to one of the first viral moments below.

