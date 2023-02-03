Recap: Inside The American Heart Association’s 2023 “Go Red For Women” Red Dress Collection Concert

Heart disease definitely doesn’t discriminate — it can literally affect any age, race and/or gender — yet at the same time we as African Americans experience it at alarmingly higher rates compared to others. Putting that number into perspective, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released data that confirmed African Americans are 30% more likely to die from heart disease than non-Hispanic whites.

With that said, heart health should be at the top of everyone’s priority, especially our people! That’s why we were honored to attend The American Heart Association’s annual “Go Red For Women” Red Dress Collection Concert this past Wednesday night (Feb. 1) in — no pun intended! — the heart of New York City.

The elegant night capped off at NYC’s Jazz At The Lincoln Center, specifically the venue’s astounding Appel Room. The glass window that gives view to the 59th Street entrance of Central Park made for a perfect backdrop to the many, many red dresses on display. Prominent women from all parts of the industry walked the show, including Anika Noni Rose-Dirden, India de Beaufort, Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke, Chrishell Stause, Melissa Fumero, Ashley Greene, Kyle Richards, Folake Olowofoyeku, Melba Moore, Danielle Moné Truitt, Teri Hatcher, Cara Buono, Dylan Dreyer, Tisha Campbell, Amanda Warren, Ginger Gonzaga, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Paulina Alexis, Hena Doba and Phoebe Robinson. Many attendees of the night matched the ladies’ flyness, with most of the room dressed to the nines in their best red outfit and/or accessories.

Music of the night was handled by UK pop sensation Rita Ora and an acoustic headlining set by rock/country legend Sheryl Crow. At the young age of 60, which she proudly boasted in-between hits, the “Steve McQueen” guitar queen commanded the night with conviction and an abundance of grace.

Star Jones, America Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown and Susan Lucci played hosts for the night, and special guests included Nina Hamlin and Mario Hamlin, parents of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin who recently put heart health on the map in a big way following his in-game cardiac arrest while playing against the Cincinnati Bengals last month (Jan. 2) at Paycor Stadium. Joined onstage by Elisabeth Röhm, Mrs. Hamlin showed strength as she discussed easily the scariest moment of her son’s life as well as her own.

We send a very special thank you to The American Heart Association for extending an invite to be part of such an initiative, which was made possible with respect to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute’s The Heart Truth program. Until next year!

Take a look at a photo recap of The American Heart Association’s 2023 “Go Red For Women” Red Dress Collection Concert below, in addition to exclusive quotes from Melba Moore, Danielle Moné Truitt, Star Jones and Tisha Campbell. Click here to learn more about how you can get better informed on heart disease as well as involved in global prevention:

Recap: Inside The American Heart Association’s 2023 “Go Red For Women” Red Dress Collection Concert was originally published on blackamericaweb.com