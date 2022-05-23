Recap: Mary Mary, Dru Hill And Keri Hilson Among Honorees At 2022 Black Music Honors

As we reported last month, the 2022 Black Music Honors went down this past Thursday (May 19) live at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, honoring iconic musical acts Dru Hill, The Whispers, Karyn White, Tevin Campbell, Keri Hilson and our very own Erica Campbell as part of the gospel duo Mary Mary.
Hosted by LeToya Luckett and comedian DeRay Davis (seen above), the event proved to be a night filled with immense respect for those who’ve laid the groundwork for gospel and soul music throughout the 80s, 90s and 2000s. From the outstanding tribute Tevin Campbell received from rising R&B stars Avery Wilson, Eric Bellinger and Keedron Bryant to a delightful Kid N’ Play reunion that was nostalgic to say the least, there appeared to be no dull moments whatsoever at the 7th annual Black Music Honors.
More info on the list of performers below:
“Performers gracing the stage at this year’s power-packed televised show includes popular late 80’s Hip-Hop Duo Kid N’ Play; GRAMMY-Award-Winning Supergroup 112; Multi-Award-Winning Music Veteran Carl Thomas; Three-Time GRAMMY-Nominated, “The Love King,” Raheem DeVaughn; Compton-Bred Actress and Songbird Amber Riley; Multi-Hyphenate Crooner and Penman Eric Bellinger; Powerhouse Songster and Serenader Avery Wilson; Multi-GRAMMY-Award-Winning Artist PJ Morton; Multifaceted Entertainer and Rising Artist Jade Novah; Viral Vocal Teen Prodigy Keedron Bryant; Gospel Sweethearts Ajah and Rhea Walls from Multi-GRAMMY-Nominated and Stellar-Award-Winning The Walls Group; Multi-Talented Vocalist and Sunday Best Season Six Winner Tasha Page-Lockhart; Gospel Songstress and Sunday Best Season One Winner Crystal Aikin; NAACP-Image-Award-Nominated Singer and Actress Sheléa; Billboard-Chart-Topping Singer-Songwriter Kevin Ross; and Two-Decade-Spanning Independent Artist and GRAMMY Award-Nominee Eric Roberson.”
We were blessed to get a full photo recap of the event for those who couldn’t make it out to the show in-person, which will broadcast nationally between June 4 to July 3 and on Bounce TV beginning June 25. Check out some of our favorite moments from the 2022 Black Music Honors below:
1. Trina BraxtonSource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
Trina Braxton attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
2. LeToya LuckettSource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
LeToya Luckett attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
3. Kevin RossSource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
Kevin Ross attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
4. Karyn WhiteSource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
Karyn White attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
5. Raz BSource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
Raz B attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
6. Keri HilsonSource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
Keri Hilson attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
7. Keri Hilson & LeToya LuckettSource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
(L to R) Keri Hilson & LeToya Luckett attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
8. HeadkrackSource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
The Morning Hustle‘s Headkrack attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors ).
9. Devin Johnson & Jade NovahSource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
(L to R) Devin Johnson & Jade Novah attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
10. Tiny & Heiress Diana HarrisSource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
Tiny & daughter Heiress Diana Harris attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
11. Dru HillSource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
Dru Hill attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors ).
12. Eric BellingerSource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
Eric Bellinger attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
13. Tevin Campbell & Keri HilsonSource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
(L to R) Tevin Campbell & Keri Hilson seated inside the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors ).
14. Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell of Mary MarySource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
(L to R) Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell of Mary Mary attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
15. Tevin CampbellSource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
Tevin Campbell attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
16. Tina Campbell & Erica Campbell of Mary MarySource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
(L to R) Tina Campbell & Erica Campbell of Mary Mary attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
17. Rhea Walls and Ahjah Walls of The Walls GroupSource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
Rhea Walls and Ahjah Walls of The Walls Group attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
18. Kid N’ PlaySource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
Kid N’ Play attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
19. SheléaSource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
Sheléa attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
20. Pastor Mike Jr.Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
Pastor Mike Jr. attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
21. Tammy Rivera & Charlie WilliamsSource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
(L to R) Tammy Rivera & daughter Charlie Williams attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
22. Zonnique, Dondria & Jade NovahSource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
(L to R) Zonnique, Dondria & Jade Novah attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
23. Amber RileySource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
Amber Riley attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
24. Elijah Connor & Tasha Page-LockhartSource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
(L to R) Elijah Connor & Tasha Page-Lockhart attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
25. Dionne FarrisSource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
Dionne Farris attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
26. Don JacksonSource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
Don Jackson attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
27. Angela YeeSource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
Angela Yee attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
28. Crystal AikinSource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
Crystal Aikin attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
29. PJ MortonSource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
PJ Morton attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
30. Timon Kyle DurrettSource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
Timon Kyle Durrett attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors ).
31. Avery WilsonSource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
Avery Wilson attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
32. DeRay DavisSource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
DeRay Davis attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
33. Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell of Mary MarySource:Getty Images for Black Music Honors
Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell of Mary Mary attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )