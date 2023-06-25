Red Carpet Rundown: 15 Unforgettable BET Award Red Carpet Looks

The BET Awards 2023 takes place this Sunday in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theatre. And we can’t wait! Also known as Culture’s Biggest Night, the event will feature a star-studded concert lineup, tributes, and award presentations, and, of course, a runway-worthy red carpet.
The BET Awards has been at the intersection of Black excellence, entertainment, and our unapologetic culture. Throughout the night, we celebrate what makes us uniquely us, our contributions to entertainment, and how we continue to set trends and influence society.
There is no better way to see culture, trendsetting, and excellence than in the looks worn on the BET Awards red carpet. Celebrities have worn everything from African garb and streetwear to modern-day aesthetics, futuristic looks, and high-end designers.
In 2022, “Material Gworl” Saucy Santana stopped photographers wearing a green tailored blazer dress and feathered, exaggerated matching boots. Issa Rae wore a bold and bright Balmain suit dress in 2017 that was tasteful yet fashion-forward. And Tracee Ellis Ross wore a body-hugging python dress that had everyone talking and looking in 2016.
This year’s 50th anniversary of Hip Hop will undoubtedly bring an additional layer of slay to 2023 red carpet looks. We expect to see modern trends mixed with door-knockers, colorful fabrics, stacked sneakers, and more.
In preparation for one of Culture’s Biggest Nights and some of Culture’s biggest slays, we’ve pulled some of the best looks from the BET Awards red carpet. See more below.
1. Janelle MonaeSource:Getty
Janelle Monáe’s 2022 look was structured and sexy, yet feminine. Wearing her hair in a high bun, the artist wore a black sheer flowy gown with black straps and silver accents.
2. Saucy SantanaSource:Getty
“Material Gworl” Saucy Santana played with proportion, fit and feathers with his over-the-top green and black look to the 2022 BET Awards. We don’t know which we like better – the boots or the suit.
Known for her more funky and edgy style, Ryan’s look to the 2017 BET Awards displayed her signature look to a ‘t’. The leather red and black bustier fit her like a glove and the wide-leg jeans set right off the look.