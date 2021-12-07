Red Carpet Rundown: Here’s The Black Royalty To Hit The Red Carpet At The 4th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television

Monday evening The who’s who of Black Hollywood gathered for the 4th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at the Fairmount Century Plaza Hotel in LA. Created by the Critics Choice Association, the event highlighted those who are making waves in both film and television.
As you can imagine, there were tons of notables in line to receive accolades for all of their hard work and dedication to Black artistry. Honorees included Halle Berry, who received the “Career Achievement Award”, Ava DuVernay, Jennifer Hudson, Will Smith, Robin Thede and more.
Per usual, when Black Hollywood comes together to celebrate each other, they pull out all of the fashion stops. From Niecy Nash and Anthony Anderson to Tessa Thompson and Taraji P Henson, some very flawless looks were spied on the red carpet. In case you missed it, here are the best looks from the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.
1. Halle Berry at the Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice AssociationSource:Getty
Halle Berry attended the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, presented by the Critics Choice Association at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The Bruised actress wore a dainty red cocktail dress with a train to follow.
2. Tessa Thompson at the Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice AssociationSource:Getty
Tessa Thompson attended the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, presented by the Critics Choice Association at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The Passing actress gave futuristic vibes in a black structured bardot dress with exaggerated sleeves.
3. Niecy Nash at the Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice AssociationSource:Getty
Niecy Nash attended the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, presented by the Critics Choice Association at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The Claws actress looked flawless in a black and pink gown designed by Anthony Elle.
4. Jennifer Hudson at the Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice AssociationSource:Getty
Jennifer Hudson attended the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, presented by the Critics Choice Association at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The singer and actress kept it cute in a black, red, and yellow bodycon dress.
5. Anthony Anderson at the Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice AssociationSource:Getty
Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart attended the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, presented by the Critics Choice Association at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The Blackish actor looked dapper in a maroon colored suit.
6. Patina Miller at the Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice AssociationSource:Getty
Patina Miller attended the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, presented by the Critics Choice Association at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The actress looked radiant in a classic black suit.
7. Taraji P. Henson at the Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice AssociationSource:Getty
Taraji P. Henson attended the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, presented by the Critics Choice Association at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The actress wore a multicolored colorblock dress.
8. Danielle Brooks at the Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice AssociationSource:Getty
Danielle Brooks and Kenny Leon attended the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, presented by the Critics Choice Association at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The actress looked chic in a black single-shoulder dress.
9. Courtney Kemp at the Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice Association – Red CarpetSource:Getty
Courtney Kemp attended the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, presented by the Critics Choice Association at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The writer and producer kept is sweet and simple in a black lace gown.
10. Robin Thede at the Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice AssociationSource:Getty
Robin Thede attended the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, presented by the Critics Choice Association at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The comedian, actress, and writer looked amazing in a purple strapless gown.
11. Prentice Penny at the Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice AssociationSource:Getty
Prentice Penny attended the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, presented by the Critics Choice Association at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The Insecure showrunner, producer, director and writer looked handsome in a tan suit.
12. Ruth Negga at the Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice AssociationSource:Getty
Ruth Negga attended the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, presented by the Critics Choice Association at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The actress served serious fashion goals in a vibrantly printed pants set.