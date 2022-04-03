KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are well underway and we’re already swooning over all of the fashion that’s hit the red carpet! As usual, the celebs have showed up and showed out and we’re loving the various LEWKS that we’ve seen so far.

From Doja Cat’s sexy, sheer custom mint colored ensemble to Laverne Cox’s all-black everything slay, the fashion queens (and kings) are giving us life for music’s biggest night and we’re absolutely obsessed! As the stars make their way inside of MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas for the annual celebration of music, let’s take a look at some of our favorite looks from the night!

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 Grammy Awards Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com