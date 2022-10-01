KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards red carpet certainly gave us our fashion fix and we can’t stop thinking about the ensembles that left us swooning. Although the ceremony won’t officially air until next Tuesday (October 4), the annual award show took place in Atlanta over the weekend and the best of the best did not come to play!

Our favorite artists were on the scene at the Cobb Energy Center for what shaped up to be an epic celebration of the culture. And with Fat Joe hosting this year’s event, anything goes. From the fashion queen Trina to our body goals DreamDoll and everything in between, the girls were out and about showing off their hottest looks on the red carpet. And while we might not get a chance to see it all go down until next week, here’s a preview of some of the looks we loved in our 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet Rundown.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The ’22 BET Hip Hop Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com