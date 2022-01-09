Remembering 90s TV Dad Bob Saget [VIDEO]

Bob Saget, most known for his leading role as Danny Tanner, the father in the TV series’, passed away Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando Florida.As reported by TMZ, The sheriff’s and fire department arrived to the hotel at around 4pm EST after the Ritz- Carlton security found Saget in his room.

Sources reveal that he was pronounced dead on the scene but the circumstances of his passing have not yet been revealed.

Bob Saget played his role as Mr. Danny Tanner on Full House for 10 years starting in 1978, ending in 1995 with his co-stars, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who swapped roles to play Michelle.

As the comedian he was, Bob Saget also hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” from 1989 to 1997, running simultaneously along with his time on Full House.

Many also didn’t know that Bob Saget had thick ties that ran through Philadelphia. Not only was he born in Philadelphia, but he attended Abington Senior High School as the Class of 1975. Saget then became a Temple University Owl where he studied film. In June 23, 2019, the actor-comedian paid tribute to Lew Klein, saying that the NATPE founder helped to launch his career.

Mr. Tanner was not just a father in Full House, but he was also the childhood father to many others who watched the ABC family sitcom.

Let’s remember and rejoice in his life: