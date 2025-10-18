Remembering D’Angelo: A Week of Love, Legacy and Lessons

This week across the Urban One Podcast Network, listeners mourned the loss of a musical genius and cultural icon. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show led the conversation with heartfelt tributes to neo-soul legend D’Angelo, who passed away at 51 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. From “Brown Sugar” to “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” D’Angelo’s music defined an era of raw emotion and artistry that reshaped R&B. The show reflected on how his sound inspired a generation of artists—from H.E.R. to Anderson .Paak—and left an indelible mark on Black music and culture. Amid the grief, Rickey and the crew also discussed Solange Knowles’s new residency at USC, a fitting continuation of the artistic legacy D’Angelo helped pioneer.

The week’s theme of love, healing, and human connection continued on Dear Future Wifey, where gospel singer Tasha Page-Lockhart and her husband Deangelo Loftin shared how faith and vulnerability brought them together after years of pain and trauma. Their testimony offered a reminder that even in seasons of loss, God can still write new love stories that heal and restore. Their story carried a poetic resonance—two people named for “D’Angelo,” now living out a love that honors his soulful spirit through grace, growth, and second chances.

Meanwhile, She Said It First took a lighter, yet equally introspective tone. Hosts Jerrilyn Lake and Lynee’ Monae unpacked everything from therapy and narcissism to the power of reinvention, proving that self-awareness is its own form of soul work. Their celebration of women’s empowerment and authenticity echoed D’Angelo’s timeless message: realness never goes out of style. Rounding out the week, Altadena: After the Fire and Brutally Honest with Torrei Hart spotlighted resilience—from rebuilding a California community after disaster to reclaiming one’s image in the spotlight. Whether through mourning, love, or laughter, Urban One’s lineup reminded us that legacy lives on in how we heal, evolve, and keep telling our stories.

