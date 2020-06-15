Salt & Pepper Beards & Ragged Hairlines: How Brothas Are Looking In The Lockdown

In the face of a pandemic and this dreadful, but necessary lockdown, we all know that the sistas have been out there doing their best to make lemon out of lemonade when it comes to their quarantine hair and beauty routines.
Our faves like Gabrielle Union, Kelly Rowland and Blac Chyna are using this time to embrace their natural hair and inspiring us to do the same. Meanwhile, you got Taraji giving us hair tutorials like a beast with Savannah James and Ayesha Curry opening up their own family salons in their kitchens and bathrooms! Better yet: folks like Halle Berry and Serena Williams have been showing us their skincare routines using products that even us mere mortals can afford.
But how are the brothas faring in all this?
As I wrote before, the closing of barbershops in the past few weeks did have them shook, but from the looks of it, they’ve adapted and it seems like some of them are embracing their age and realizing that there are no rules to grooming in the apocalypse. So say hello to salt and pepper beards and even ratched hairlines, which is quite OK in our books…for now LOL
From Will Smith to Sterling K Brown to Sean “Diddy” Combs, here’s what the fellas are looking like in the lockdown:
1. Chris Rock
The “Good Hair” filmmaker and comedian hasn’t just let his beard go gray, but his hair too. Not to mention, he’s all “long hair don’t care” with a new do: cornrows. OK, Chris! We see you.
2. Ginuwine
“Gotta send love to my people around this world thanks for the love I totally appreciate it let’s keep it going see y’all in a few Peace!!!!! #beardgang #freshout #wine #love #itsalwayslove #daddybcziearnedit #letsgochamp,” the singer wrote on Instagram.
3. Michael K. Williams
The Emmy nominee is giving us a full-out gray beard, but also giving a message about how the COVID-19 crisis is impacting Black and Latino youth in New York City. We stan a sexy man with an activist mind.
4. Larenz Tate
So…he looks exactly the same as he did when he was in Love Jones. I am starting to believe that he’s a vampire.
5. Todd Tucker
Someone is looking very Mountain Man with his long beard.
6. DJ Khaled
I better ever hear another man talk about women hiding behind all their grooming, makeup and wigs…cause yo, he has only been in the house for two months.
7. Diddy
While he’s giving thoughts and prayers, Diddy looking like a Zaddy (or Paw-Paw) in this here quarantine.
8. Dieon Sanders
The former baseball player and sports commentator is giving us all the feels with this facial hair. This is how you do it!
9. Ray Allen
The former NBA player is taking his cues from Shaq with his hairline challenge…and we ain’t mad. It’s about time men showed us their true selves, ratched edges and all.
10. Kevin Hart
Hey, if Eniko likes it, we love it!
11. Will Smith
While Jada is figuring out to take off her acrylics sans acetone, Will is having his own existential crisis with his beard. “Who else lettin’ their beard grow out?!” Apparently, everyone!
12. LeBron James
Yes, LeBron you are well on your way to looking like Cast Away! I bet Savannah doesn’t mind at all!
13. Sterling K Brown
The Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG winner is celebrating the big 4-4 trying to find peace in all this sanity and that salt and pepper beard.
14. Boris Kodjoe
ZADDY.FOR.DAYS!
15. Jeezy
We’re sure Jeannie Mai ain’t mad about this.
16. Jamie Foxx
The Oscar winner is looking very dapper during the lockdown.
17. Swizz Beatz
We kinda like this look on Swizz…We wonder what Alicia thinks?
18. Grant Hill
Tamia looks like perfection in this picture and her hubby ain’t too shabby himself.