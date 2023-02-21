Save the Best for Last: Celebrate Pisces Season With A Gallery Of Creative Celebrity Pisces

Pisces season is here! There are a number of celebrities who celebrate birthdays under the sign of Pisces like Erykah Badu, Jordan Peele and Rihanna. Pisces represents the last sign of the zodiac, which makes these creative, gifted geniuses all encompassing.
The sun moves into Pisces from February 18 until March 20. At this time, it asks for us to shift our energies away from the brilliant, detached intellectualism of Aquarius, and toward empathy, intuition, and spirituality. Some say that Pisces being the final sign in the zodiac makes them quite deep, and while this could be true, they are so much more.
Pisces is a sensitive water sign, ruled by the planet Neptune. The sign is fluid and tends to be sympathetic to the underdog. Some other common traits amongst pisces people are being emotionally sensitive, gracious and emotionally aware. They are regarded for being among the most sympathetic people of the zodiac signs, and they will go to great lengths to ensure the happiness of those around them (even if it is a detriment to themselves).
Celebrities like Spike Lee, Tyler, The Creator and Wanda Sykes being Pisces comes as no surprise. Pisces are known to be extremely creative and imaginative, often living in a world inside their heads. Their strengths include compassion, art, intuition, gentleness, wisdom and high musical abilities.
Pisces enjoy their solitude, romance, sleeping, swimming and being in alignment with spirit. Pisces are also adaptive and very friendly, finding themselves in the company of very different people. They are selfless and always willing to help others. People born with their Sun in Pisces have an intuitive understanding of the life cycle and form incredible emotional relationship with other humans on the basis of natural order and senses guiding them.
This gallery of our favorite celebrity Pisces range from some of the top musicians in the world to the most exceptional athletes. Pisces are passionate about their gifts and nurture those gifts to their fullest potential. Also, did we mention Rihanna?
Let’s celebrate with a list of the ever-flowing, talented Pisces celebrities we know and love below:
Save the Best for Last: Celebrate Pisces Season With A Gallery Of Creative Celebrity Pisces was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Smokey RobinsonSource:Smokey Robinson
The singer, songwriter and producer was born Feb. 19.
2. SealSource:Seal
The singer and songwriter was born Feb. 19.
3. RihannaSource:Rihanna
The singer, actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman was born Feb. 20.
4. Sidney PoitierSource:ownorsinc
The actor, film director, and diplomat was born Feb. 20.
5. Charles BarkleySource:goatclipstv
The former professional basketball player and current television analyst was born Feb. 20.
6. Nina SimoneSource:Nina Simone
The singer, songwriter, and civil rights activist was born Feb. 21.
7. Aunjanue EllisSource:hollywood photo play
The actress and producer was born Feb. 21.
8. John LewisSource:Urban Leaders Fellowship
The late, former United States representative, politician and civil rights activist was born Feb. 21.
9. Jordan PeeleSource:Jordan Peele
The filmmaker, comedian, and actor was born Feb. 21.
10. Rashida JonesSource:Rashida Jones
The actress, director, writer and producer was born Feb. 25.
11. Erykah BaduSource:Erykah Badu
The singer, songwriter, record producer and actress was born Feb. 26.
12. ChilliSource:Chilli
The singer, dancer, actress, television personality and model was born Feb. 27.
13. Tasha SmithSource:Tasha Smith
The actress, director and producer was born Feb. 28.
14. Daniel KaluuyaSource:American Photography Winners
The actor and writer was born Feb. 24.
15. Harry BelafonteSource:Capishe Productions
The singer, songwriter, actor and activist was born Mar. 1.
16. Lupita Nyong’oSource:Lupita Nyong'o
The actress was born Mar. 1.
17. Don LemonSource:Don Lemon
The television journalist was born Mar. 1.
18. Jayson TatumSource:Jayson Tatum
The professional basketball player was born Mar. 3.
19. Draymond GreenSource:Draymond Green
The professional basketball was born Mar. 4.
20. Shaquille O’NealSource:Shaq
The former professional basketball player, current sports analyst and businessman was born Mar. 6.
21. Tyler, The CreatorSource:Tyler, The Creator
The rapper and record producer was born Mar. 6.
22. Wanda SykesSource:Wanda Sykes
The actress, stand up comedian and writer was born Mar. 7.
23. Boris KodjoeSource:Boris Kodjoe
The actor, producer and former model was born Mar. 8.
24. Kendrick SampsonSource:Kendrick Sampson
The actor and activist was born Mar. 8.
25. Shad “Bow Wow” MossSource:Shad Moss
The rapper and actor was born Mar. 9.
26. Jasmine GuySource:Jasmine Guy
The actress, director, singer and dancer was born Mar. 10.
27. CommonSource:Common
The rapper and actor was born Mar. 13.
28. Quincy JonesSource:Quincy Jones
The producer, musician, songwriter, composer, arranger, and film and television producer was born Mar. 14.
29. Simone BilesSource:Simone Biles
The Olympic artistic gymnast was born Mar. 14.
30. Stephen CurrySource:Stephen Curry
The professional basketball player was born Mar. 14.
31. Will.I.AmSource:Will.i.am
The rapper and producer was born Mar. 15.
32. Blake GriffinSource:Blake Griffin
The professional basketball player was born Mar. 16.
33. Joel EmbiidSource:Joel Embiid
The professional basketball player was born Mar. 16.
34. Jhené AikoSource:cozy culture mami
The singer and songwriter was born Mar. 16.
35. Tamar BraxtonSource:Tamar Braxton
The singer and television personality was born Mar. 17.
36. Queen LatifahSource:Queen Latifah
The rapper, actress and singer was born Mar. 18.
37. Vanessa WilliamsSource:Vanessa Williams
The singer, actress and fashion designer was born Mar. 18.
38. Spike LeeSource:Spike Lee
The film director, producer, screenwriter, actor, and professor was born Mar. 20.
39. Sloane StephensSource:Sloane Stephens
The professional tennis player was born Mar. 20.