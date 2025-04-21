Shannon Sharpe Responds To Rape Accusations In $50M Lawsuit, Social Media Reacts

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

According to Variety , Sharpe has been accused in Nevada state court of assault, sexual assault, battery, and sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The woman, only identified as Jane Doe — who was 30 years younger than him— says the relationship lasted about two years and was

“rocky” yet “consensual.”

The complaint alleges that Sharpe recorded the two having sex and later showed it to other people without getting her permission first.

Last September, Sharpe went viral for accidentally going live on Instagram while his followers could hear him having sex in the background. That woman wasn’t Doe, but when that scandal happened, Doe tried to cut ties with him. Still, he reportedly continued to hound her even after she stopped answering his calls.

He persisted, and in October 2024, he met with her in person and allegedly forced her to have sex with him as he

Then, in January 2025, another incident occurred when he pressured her for unprotected sex while she pleaded with him to stop or wear a condom.

“After many months of manipulating and controlling Plaintiff—a woman more than thirty years younger than he—and repeatedly threatening to brutally choke and violently slap her, Sharpe refused to accept the answer no and raped Plaintiff, despite her sobbing and repeated screams of ‘no,’” r

eads the complaint, according to NBC Sports

The news comes on the heels of a pending major business deal for Sharpe, who reportedly has a $100 million deal on the table now that his contract with

Colin Cowherd’s The Volume podcast network is expiring.

