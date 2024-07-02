Listen Live
Sports On The Fourth: Here’s What Will Be On

Published on July 2, 2024

San Francisco Giants v Chicago Cubs

Source: Matt Dirksen / Getty

The 4th of July is almost here, which means it’s almost time to fire up the grill, have a few cold beverages with friends, chill by the pool, watch some fireworks, and maybe even watch a few games. 

Take a look at what games you can catch, both on T.V and in-person, on the nation’s birthday!  

 

The post Sports On The Fourth: Here’s What Will Be On appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

1. MLB

MLB Source:Getty

Mets vs Nationals – 11:05am 

Cardinals vs Pirates – 12:35pm 

Reds vs Yankees – 1:05pm 

Astros vs Blue Jays – 1:07pm 

White Sox vs Guardians – 1:10pm  

Red Sox vs Marlins – 1:10pm 

Tigers vs Twins – 2:10pm 

Phillies vs Cubs – 2:20pm 

Padres vs Rangers – 2:35pm  

Angels vs Athletics – 4:07pm 

Orioles vs Mariners – 4:10pm 

Giants vs Braves – 7:20pm 

Rays vs Royals – 8:10pm 

Brewers vs Rockies  – 8:10pm 

Diamondbacks vs Dodgers – 9:10pm 

2. WNBA

WNBA Source:Getty

Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx – 8:00pm 

Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces – 10:00pm 

3. MiLB

MiLB Source:Getty

Indianapolis Indians vs Louisville Bats – 6:35pm 

Ft Wayne Tincaps vs Lansing Lugnuts – 7:05pm 

South Bend Cubs at Peoria Chiefs – 7:05pm 

4. Soccer

Soccer Source:Getty

Copa America – Argentina vs Ecuador – 9:00pm 

5. Nathans Hot Dog Eating Contest

Nathans Hot Dog Eating Contest Source:Getty

Womens Contest – 11:00am 

Men’s Contest – 12:30pm 

6. Wimbledon

Wimbledon Source:Getty

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round
Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles First Round

