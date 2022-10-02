KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Howdy, It’s that time of the year! The State Fair of Texas known for the most bizarre and tasty foods in America is back for another year. This year’s theme of “Treats of Texas” pays tribute to the fair’s longtime fixation on food. Eating has been a State Fair pastime since the late 1800s. The new food lineup is CRAZY for this year’s fair season and we’re excited to share some of our top 10 NEW must-try items on the menu.

September 30th-October 23rd thousands come to experience the State Fair of Texas carnival rides, fried food, concerts, and college football at the State Fair Classic. We’ve also included a map that will guide you around the state fair, and other activities to do with the family.

State Fair of Texas Food Guide [MAP+PHOTOS] was originally published on majic945.com