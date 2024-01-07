Listen Live
Stunning and Ugly Fashion From the 81st Golden Globe Awards

Published on January 7, 2024

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Monica Schipper/GA, Kevin Mazur, Jon Kopaloff / Getty

The  81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton is the first awards show of the year officially kicking off the 2023 awards season with stunning and ugly red-carpet fashion!  From Jennifer Lopez to Oprah Winfrey the biggest names in Hollywood hit the red carpet for this year’s awards show so it was only right we shared the red carpet moments everyone is talking about!

Check out the stunning and ugly fashion that hit the red carpet at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

1. Janelle James

Janelle James Source:Getty

Janelle James attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Monsoori

2. Margo Robbie

Margo Robbie Source:Getty

Margo Robbie attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton wearing Giorgio Armani

3. Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz Source:Getty

Lenny Kravitz attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Alexander McQueen

4. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Source:Getty

Taylor Swift attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Gucci

5. Jo Koy

Jo Koy Source:Getty

Jo Koy attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton 

6.  Rosamund Pike

 Rosamund Pike Source:Getty

 Rosamund Pike attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Christian Dior

7. Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson Source:Getty

Quinta Brunson attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Balmain

8. Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph Source:Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton 

9. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Source:Getty

Jennifer Aniston attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton 

10. Mario Lopez

Mario Lopez Source:Getty

Mario Lopez attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton 

11. Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino Source:Getty

Fantasia Barrino attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Dolce and Gabbana

12. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Source:Getty

Jennifer Lopez attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Nicole Felicia Couture

13. Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson Source:Getty

Skai Jackson attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Jenny Packham

14. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey Source:Getty

Oprah Winfrey attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Louis Vuitton

15. Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks Source:Getty

Danielle Brooks attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Moschino

16. Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep Source:Getty

Meryl Streep attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Valentino

17. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Source:Getty

Billie Eilish attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Willy Chavarria

18. Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan Source:Getty

Carey Mulligan attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Schiaparelli

19. Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo Source:Getty

Colman Domingo arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton 

20.  Julia Garner

 Julia Garner Source:Getty

 Julia Garner attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Gucci 

21. Chris Perfetti

Chris Perfetti Source:Getty

Chris Perfetti arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel 

22. Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri Source:Getty

Ayo Edebiri attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Prada

23. Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Source:Getty

Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Rodarte

24. Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren Source:Getty

Helen Mirren attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton 

25. Ali Wong

Ali Wong Source:Getty

Ali Wong arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton

26. Issa Rae

Issa Rae Source:Getty

Issa Rae attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Pamella Roland

27. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Source:Getty

Selena Gomez attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Armani Prive

28. 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Heidi Klum attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Sophie Couture

29. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett Source:Getty

Angela Bassett attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton 

