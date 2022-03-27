Style Gallery: Beyoncé At The Oscars Over The Years

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The 2022 Oscars are set to air this Sunday and this year will be extra special because Beyoncé is set to hit the stage for an amazing performance like we’ve never seen her before! As previously reported, the superstar singer, is rumored to give us an iconic performance for the best original song nominee, “Be Alive” from the film, King Richard. The performance is set to be one for the books with Beyoncé’s camp reportedly in deep talks with producers to mount a satellite performance of the song — one that would possibly open the show, and broadcast live from tennis courts in Compton, the same tennis court where Venus and Serena Williams trained as children under their father, Richard, whom the film is based on.

And while we await what is shaping up to be a legendary performance from Queen Bey, we can’t help but to reminisce on all the times she’s graced our TV screens at the Oscar’s with her effortless beauty and style, giving us fashion envy that we still feel years later. So while we await one of the biggest nights in entertainment, let’s revisit all the times Beyoncé gave us fashion goals at the Academy Awards.

