Style Gallery: Everyone’s Still Talking About Wendy Williams Slaying NYFW

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) wrapped up in the Big Apple, but the chatter hasn’t stopped – and a major reason is Wendy Williams. The legendary host made a surprise return to the fashion scene, slipping back into the spotlight at two of the week’s buzziest shows.

With fab fits, glam on 100, and “I am that girl” attitude, Wendy had everyone gagging.

NYFW: Wendy Williams Stops By Bach Mai

On September 14, Wendy turned heads at Bach Mai’s runway presentation. Taking her rightful spot in the front row, she reminded everyone that fashion is still her lane.

She wore a chic black wrap mini dress cinched with a wide Gucci belt, adding street-meets-luxury vibes with chunky black-and-white Chanel sneakers. Her accessories included a bold silver “W” necklace layered with a cross pendant, stacks of bangles, and a statement ring.

Her hair and makeup were also a moment. The “How You Doin'” Queen wore her ash blonde hair slightly tousled with a sleek middle part.

Wendy Williams Serves The Girls At LaQuan Smith

Two days later, Wendy made a standout appearance at LaQuan Smith’s high-energy NYFW show. This time, she was draped head to toe in the designer’s pieces, serving full icon energy.

Wendy rocked a zebra fur shawl, sheer nude stockings, and a sleek black top. With her glam makeup in full effect, she embodied the confidence and style we’ve all come to love her for.

Videos of Wendy at NYFW have been circulating nonstop on social media, with fans gushing over her stylish comeback and larger-than-life attitude. She waved to the crowd, posed with other celebrities, and moved through the room like she knew she was that girl. Fans are loving seeing her shine and soak up love in real time.

Of course, Wendy’s return comes amid headlines about her legal guardianship and health struggles. But this fashion week moment wasn’t about headlines or drama. It was about Wendy stepping back into her element and reminding everybody that she is that girl.

Style Gallery: See Other Celebs Spotted Alongside Wendy At LaQuan Smith’s September 2025 NYFW Show

And she wasn’t alone. Wendy joined a star-studded front row at LaQuan Smith’s show, where Hollywood heavyweights, fashion insiders, and cultural icons all gathered to witness one of NYFW’s hottest tickets. Keep scrolling for a gallery of other celebrities we spotted.

1. Lil’ Kim Source:Getty Lil’ Kim shut it down as she walked into the LaQuan Smith show. She wore a deep blue fit from head to toe topped off with a royal blue fur. Her hair was sleek, platinum blonde, and giving “the wet look.” Come thru, Queen Bee! 2. Ice Spice Source:Getty Ice Spice lit up the front row in a cutout black dress, letting her peachy-orange hair steal the spotlight. The rapper leaned into effortless cool while still serving a bold beauty moment. Ice Spice looks TF good. 3. Jordyn Woods & Mariah the Scientist Source:Getty Jordyn Woods and Mariah the Scientist attended LaQuan Smith’s finale bringing different styles. Mariah turned up the heat in a sheer black striped gown layered over a bodysuit, paired with sleek platinum hair and bold glam. Jordyn brought her own glam in a striking body-hugging orange gown and baby doll makeup. Both looks were sultry, confident, and pure LaQuan Smith energy. 4. D’Lila Combs, Jessie Combs Source:Getty D’Lila Combs, Jessie Combs gave us double the drama in matching black vinyl mini dresses with sleek tights and strappy heels. Their mirrored glam and fierce poses made them one of the night’s most talked-about duos. 5. Bianca Lawson Source:Getty Bianca Lawson brought edgy sophistication in a deep wine-colored leather two-piece with sharp tailoring and cutout details. The actress balanced the structured look with soft glam and a polished finish.