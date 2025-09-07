The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) are back tonight, and the energy is building. LL Cool J is hosting live from New York’s UBS Arena, with the show kicking off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on CBS.

The presenters’ lineup is stacked – Ciara, Ice Spice, Latto, Paris Hilton, Jessica Simpson, Ashlee Simpson Ross, and more are set to take the stage. Add in big performances, a live pre-show, and a red carpet runway, and the VMAs are one not to miss.

Why We Are Looking Forward To The 2025 VMA Red Carpet

We can’t wait for the red carpet. Why? The VMAs have always been a fashion playground: part runway, part concert, part cultural moment. It’s a space where glam often meets avant-garde, funk gets reimagined by high fashion, and artists use style to make statements as bold as their music.

And you know some of our favorite Black women A-listers lead the way. From bold maternity style to futuristic couture, celebs like Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Doechii, Ciara, and more own the red carpet. Their looks are cultural memories that still live rent-free in our heads.

Remember Ciara’s Sheer Black Lace Tom Ford Moment at the 2021 MTV VMA Red Carpet ?

Ciara – who will to present tonight – wore one of our favorite VMA red carpet looks in 2021. Ci Ci rocked a gorgeously daring black Tom Ford gown.

The sheer black lace, plunging neckline, and intricate cutouts framed her figure with architectural precision. And the floor-length silhouette brought pure drama. Ciara’s 2021 VMA red carpet look was the kind of high-impact slay that instantly placed her at the top of every best-dressed list.

Her hair and makeup elevated the vibe even further. Ciara wore her hair bone-straight in a tight bun, keeping the lines clean and sleek to let the gown shine. A bronzed, dewy complexion gave her skin that lit-from-within glow, while smoky eyes brought fierceness. She finished with a nude glossy lip.

Style Gallery: Top VMA Red Carpet Moments That Live Rent-Free In Our Heads

1. Beyoncé, 2011 — Bey’s Baby-Bump Reveal Source:Getty Beyonce’s orange one-shoulder Lanvin and emerald jewelry were stunning – and her belly rub stole the show. 2. Megan Thee Stallion, 2023 – ‘Haute’ Girl Sleek Source:Getty Meg had all the ‘haute’ girls breathless in 2023. She rocked a stunningly sexy Brandon Blackwood gown in sheer silk with a body-corset design. Get into it. 3. Coco Jones, 2023 – Biker-Chic in Moschino Source:Getty Coco Jones was not playing at the VMAs in 2023. Her Moschino leather bandeau and moto skirt screamed, “I’m that girl.” The look was playful edge meets VMA fun-fashion – and Coco looked TF goodt. 4. Rihanna, 2016 — Trench Coat Realness Source:Getty Rihanna rocked multiple outfit shifts on and off stage while accepting the Vanguard Award. Her fits were as fire as her performance, and our favorite was the Alexandre Vauthier haute couture collared gown she accepted her award in. With its trench-coat vibes and grommet belt, this gown was a vibe. 5. Halle Bailey, 2024 – Grown Woman Realness Source:Getty After giving birth to her son Halo, Halle Bailey was not playing with the girls at the 2024 VMA. She slayed in Sophie Couture, wearing ruby cutouts, sequins, and a fit design. The dress was everything we love about post-baby Halle. The dress was bold, unapologetic, and oozed grown woman realness. 6. Cardi B, 2018 – Purple Vibes & A Pixie Source:Getty Deep fuchsia Nicolas Jebran velvet, thigh-high slit, emeralds and a pixie cut. Cardi’s 2018 was a slay – just look at her waist details and off the shoulder sexiness. 7. Lil’ Kim, 2019 — Feathered Comeback Source:Getty Purple-and-black feathers, train, lace-up boots. The Queen Bee returned to the VMA red carpet after a hiatus from the limelight the way we expected: surrounded with flair, fabulousness, and drama. 8. Doechii, 2024 – Thom Browne & Doechii Go Together Real Bad Source:Getty Dubbed the “Swamp Princess,” Doechii has people talking. And her 2024 MTV VMA red carpet look proves why. Mixing luxury prep with street edge, her look was unforgettable. 9. Chlöe Bailey, 2023 – Patchwork Posh Source:Getty Chlöe Bailey oozed style and confidence at the 2023 awards. Her patchwork-style, high slit gown was visually interesting, runway ready, and oh so sexy.