Summer ‘What to Watch’ List: Check Out This Binge-Worthy TV For The Break

Summertime’s the perfect time to binge. From streaming to network television, there’s plenty of quality series for fans to consume this summer. As we take some time to wind down in and out of the summer sun, it is a wonderful time to catch up on all the shows you missed throughout the school year. Check out our Summer “ What to Watch ” TV list inside.

Who doesn’t love a quality tv show? With streaming’s growing popularity, it’s easy to binge-watch all the episodes at once. Some of our favorites released their latest season ahead of summer break. While other platforms gave fans a taste of nostalgia with their latest series additions. Gather around with your friends and family and stream these great TV series.

If you are searching for something new and interesting, there are a few series on this list just for you. Prime Video’s “I’m A Virgo” captivated the world with its take on pressing societal issues in a fun, off the beaten path, comedic kind of way. The coming-of-age story follows a joyride about Cootie, a 13-foot-tall man, who escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world. He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol named — The Hero.

Another series that is added to our summer watch list is an oldie but goodie. Last year, Netflix announced that HBO Max’s “Insecure” has been added to the platform.The critically-acclaimed comedy and drama series created by co-star Issa Rae and writer/comic Larry Wilmore takes look at the friendship of two black women in a unique, authentic way. Modern-day black women might be described as strong and confident; in other words, just the opposite of the series sister friend duo, Issa and Molly. As the best friends deal with their own real-life flaws, their insecurities come to the fore as together they cope with an endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences.

We also love Apple TV’s programming this year. From “Loot” Season 2 to “Palm Royale,” the platform has been revving up the content. “Loot” follows Molly Novak (Maya Rudolph), who’s a recent divorcee trying to figure out what to do with her $87 billion settlement. She decides to reengage with her charitable foundation and reconnect with the real world-finding herself along the way. The newest season is filled with more of Molly’s mess and generosity.

As for “Palm Royale,” the original Apple TV comedy drama period piece is set in 1969. It follows an ambitious woman (Kristen Wiig) who aspires to cross the line between the haves and have-nots in hopes of securing her seat at America’s most exclusive, fashionable and treacherous table: Palm Beach high society.

There’s plenty to choose from on our list, and plenty of summer to enjoy all of these exciting shows. Comment what you’re binge-watching below.

Check out our Summer “What to Watch” TV series list below:

