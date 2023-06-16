Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Indictment Announced in Homeless Black Man’s Death — Biden’s Juneteenth Block Party — Track Meet Ban

Source:Getty

What You Need to Know:



Marine veteran Daniel Penny was indicted Wednesday by a Manhattan (NY) grand jury, in the May 1 chokehold death of a homeless man on a New York City subway. The 24-year-old Penny was initially arrested on a second-degree manslaughter charge in the death of Jordan Neely. According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, the exact charges of the indictment will not be unsealed until a later date.

Daniel Penny was questioned by police on the day of the encounter and released. He was arrested two weeks later and released on a $100,000 bond. Numerous protests were held around the city, even on subway tracks, demanding Penny’s arrest. The former Marine has his share of supporters, with many contributing to a defense fund that is nearly $3 million.