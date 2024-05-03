Listen Live
Entertainment

Tank Takes the Ladies on a Fantastic Voyage

Published on May 3, 2024

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Tank, Truth Hurts, 702,

Source: @Nia_Noelle / Reach Media

Tank fans were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime show on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage.  Sure Tank sang his hits like, “Maybe I Deserve”, “Please Don’t Go”, “I Deserve”, and many more.  But when Tank showed off his chiseled abs, fans decided that they wanted to shower him with their appreciation…. in dollars.  And Tank let them….. hit play to see!

Opening for Tank were some R&B female powerhouses; like 702 who paid homage to the passing of their third group member Irish who recently passed away, and former Aftermath artist Truth Hurts who took the stage to perform her hit song produced by Dr. Dre “Addictive”.

Check out performances, pictures, and more below.

#TruthHurts performed her classic record Addictive and invited a fan on stage to belly dance while she sang 🔥

702 remembers Irish 🤍🕊️

Tank performs at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Truth Hurts performs at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

702 took us back during their performance at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

The crowd loved 702 at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Fans sing alone as Tank performs at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Tank performs at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Tank fans shower him with money during his performance at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Tank during his performance at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Tank shows off his chiseled body during his performance at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Tank sings to fans at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

702 performs at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Truth Hurts showed off her vocals at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Tank performs at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Tank performs at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

