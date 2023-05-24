KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Theme nights are always special nights on theand the cruisers showed up and showed out for “” night. The Fantastic Voyage Family was dressed up in African garb spotlighting the movies “” and “.” Others dressed up as employees of McDonald’s competition, “.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Check out some of the best-dressed cruisers aboard the Royal Caribbean “Adventure of the Seas” below!

The Best Dressed At ‘Wakanda Meets Coming To America Night’ On The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage was originally published on fantasticvoyage.blackamericaweb.com