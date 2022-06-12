There Is A Movement To Permanently Ban Rudy Giuliani From Practicing Law

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 9:50 a.m. ET, June 12, 2022

Originally published April 28, 2021

The consequences of showing blind loyalty to former President Donald Trump continue to reveal themselves in the most amazing of ways for Rudy Giuliani.

On Friday, the District of Columbia Bar’s disciplinary branch made public a recent filing of charges against Giuliani reportedly stemming from his role in supporting lawsuits by the Trump campaign. As reported by the Associated Press, the move comes after New York and the District suspended his license to practice law.

The office of disciplinary counsel petitioned for a formal disciplinary hearing process, outlining the actions Giuliani took as counsel for the Trump campaign after the 2020 election. While the alleged improper action concerns conduct in Pennsylvania, the District of Columbia Bar maintains such action violated its standards.

For two years investigators inquired into whether Giuliani had any illegal dealings lobbying Ukraine officials in 2019 for information regarding Trump’s adversaries including President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. The feds are also looking into whether Giuliani attempted to undermine the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie L. Yovanovitch.

MORE: Video Shows ‘Drunk’ Rudy Giuliani Slurring Words In 9/11 Speech Weeks After Saying He’s ‘Not An Alcoholic’

Prosecutors eventually charged his Ukrainian associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, in 2019 and a trial is scheduled to begin in October.

With new administration officials seated at the Department of Justice, his placement of protection ceases to exist.

Yet and still, instances like being suspended from Fox News adds to a tallying roll of Giuliani’s public fall from grace, much of which was already very apparent to Black communities who were privy to his inner workings after five decades of languishing in the political spotlight. At the height of his praise, he was heralded for helping to take down New York City’s mafia bosses in the ’80s and then successfully won his bid for mayor in the 1990s. After the September 11 attacks, Giuliani was considered “America’s Mayor,” only to morph into an obstructer of democracy as one of the main lie-spreaders around Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election.

From spreading racist conspiracy theories to upholding harmful policies like stop-and-frisk in New York City, Giuliani will belong to a different hall of fame unless revisionist histories save him from his continued downfall.

There Is A Movement To Permanently Ban Rudy Giuliani From Practicing Law was originally published on newsone.com