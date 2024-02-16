This Week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV List Is All About Black Sitcom Love

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

For the lover in you, we continue our Valentine’s Day and Black History Month celebrations with a special ‘What to Watch’ TV list. It’s all about Black love highlighted in our favorite classic and new age Black sitcoms. Check out clips from our favorite Valentine’s Day inspired Black sitcom episodes inside.

This week is special, because we are welcoming real conversations of love, romance and even, hardships within relationships. The act of choosing love is such a beautiful exchange. It’s wonderful to see these Black sitcom episodes spotlighting Black love while exploring a number of topics.

In this curated list, we feature classic sitcoms like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s” Valentine’s Day inspired episode “Stop Will! In the Name of Love” from Season 4, Episode 18. In the episode, Will goes on a double date with his younger cousin Ashley, where his overprotective tendencies are on full display and ruin the date.

There are also newer favorites like “Abbott Elementary’s” lovers themed episode from Season 2, appropriately titled “Valentine’s Day.” It just so happens to be the season’s 14th episode as well.The Abbott teachers discuss their relationships and plans for Valentine’s Day, and Janine finds out one of her students has a little crush on her.

One of the more impactful and surprising episodes we included in this ‘What to Watch’ TV list is the Season 3, 18th episode of “Family Matters” titled “My Broken-Hearted Valentine.” Urkel has doubts about the intentions of Daniel Wallace, whom Laura has chosen to be her “valentine.” The episode dives into deep topics such as saying “no” and sexual harassment. A lot deeper than the surface.

There’s something for everyone in this week’s watch list.

Check out clips from our favorite Black sitcoms Valentine’s Day inspired episodes below:

