KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Black gospel artists are some of the most powerful singers in the industry. The way they can rock the church and speak to one’s soul simply with their voice is impeccable.

For many, the music that they create is timeless, and black church choirs show us why each and every Sunday, singing songs like More Abundantly by Ricky Dillard and God Is In Control By James Hall.

Below are a few songs that are a few years old, but still jam like they just came out!

Tell Us, What Is Your Favorite Gospel Song?

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church was originally published on praisebaltimore.com