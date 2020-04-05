Ex Oilers, Saints Kicker Tom Dempsey Dead At 73 From COVID-19

Tom Dempsey, the former New Orleans Saints and Houston Oilers kicker who once set the NFL record for the longest recorded field goal at 63 yards, has died. He was 73.

Dempsey died of complications from COVID-19. Known for being toeless and losing half of his foot during a night of binge drinking and debauchery, Dempsey played for six teams during his illustrious career including stints in Philadelphia, Los Angeles with the Rams, the Bills, Saints, and Oilers.

