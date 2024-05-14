Listen Live
News

[VIDEO] 12 Major Hip Hop Beefs You (Probably) Forgot About

Published on May 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rap Wars

Source: Rap Wars / Radio One


It’s officially diss record season.

Ever since Katt Williams took aim at everybody in the early parts of 2024, the smoke has been on. Celebs are callin’ each other out, and there’s no signs of it slowing down. From Soulja Boy‘s shots at Metro Boomin’ (which pivoted to an online war of words between Souljan and 21 Savage) to the now-infamous rap tracks between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, everybody’s got a problem with, well.. everybody.

RELATED: Shaq Now Has A Diss Record Aimed at Shannon Sharpe [LISTEN]

RELATED: Dave Chappelle Recounts His Hilarious “Beef” With Katt Williams

RELATED: Kanye West and Soulja Boy Squash Beef

Recently, King Combs took aim at 50 Cent for his consistent trolling of King’s dad, Puff Daddy. Of course this is a diss that will likely come and go… which made us think: What happened to all the beefs that didn’t make the culture stop.. what about the ones that came and went?


With that said, here are a dozen rap feuds that you may have forgotten all about.

 

[VIDEO] 12 Major Hip Hop Beefs You (Probably) Forgot About  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1. Soulja Boy vs Ice-T

2. MC Hammer Disses Jay-Z

3. KRS-One vs. Nelly

4. MGK Takes Fire at Eminem

5. Drake Shoots at Common

6. The Game Disses Joe Budden

7. Ma$e and Cam’Ron’s Fallout

8. The Migos and Joe Budden Almost Throw Down

9. Gillie’s Saga Against Lil Wayne

10. Diggy Simmons Goes at J. Cole for His Sister’s Honor

11. Ye vs 50

12. Meek Mill vs Wale

Trending
Relationships

You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions

Pastor Keion
Pop Culture

Was He Wrong? Social Media Has Mixed Feelings Over Pastor Keion Silencing Woman During Praise and Worship [VIDEO]

"Think Like A Man Too" - Los Angeles Premiere
Entertainment News

Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Kenya Duke Puts Him On Blast Amid Divorce

Mostyn Law
Lifestyle

Nominate a Houston Mom for her chance to win $1,000 CASH!

R&B Kickback Concert
Contests

Win $250 PLUS Tickets To The Ladies R+B Kickback Concert

No image available
Entertainment News

Are Donna Summer’s Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?

Entertainment

Kandi Burruss Talks Broadway Debut, Escape SWV Tour, and Leaving Real Housewives

Entertainment

DJ Montay Discusses Polygamy With Both His Wives

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close