Who Should Replace Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed? Betting Odds Say…

Shannon Sharpe’s partnership with Skip Bayless on FS1’s Undisputed provided countless legendary moments, memes, and water cooler conversations. But alas, that era has come to an end.
FS1 announced yesterday that Sharpe’s time on the show will be coming to an end soon, following the two sides’ agreement on a buyout. Many speculate that the crux of the fracture between Sharpe and Bayless happened during the last NFL season.
Bayless’ tweet questioning the NFL’s decision to suspend a game between the Bengals and Bills has been deemed crude and insensitive by many, including Sharpe. So much so that Sharpe didn’t report to work the next day and their on-air time since has been peppered with uncomfortable back-and-forths between both parties.
So the big question today is… Who will replace Shannon Sharpe moving forward?
When it comes to unknown outcomes involving sports – or sports talking heads – rest assured that sportsbooks all over will have their own predictions.
Bovada, one popular online sportsbook, has just updated its predictions. The lower the number, the higher probability Bovada is placing on that host to take over for Sharpe. The higher the number, the lower the probability… again, according to Bovada.
1. Sean Salisbury +130Source:Getty
The former NFL QB now hosts a radio show in Houston, Texas.
2. Kendrick Perkins +600Source:Getty
The former NBA player is now an analyst with ESPN.
3. Nick Wright +700Source:Getty
The sports broadcaster currently on FS1’s ‘First Things First’.
4. Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo +700Source:Getty
The legendary Mad Dog is a sports broadcast legend in New York and also features on ESPN’s ‘First Take’.
5. Scottie Pippen +800Source:Getty
The 6-time NBA champion would certainly be an interesting fit.
6. Chad Johnson +900Source:Getty
The former All-Pro wide receiver would clearly have the energy to match Skip on a daily basis.
7. Ray Lewis +900Source:Getty
Nope. I’m not making any jokes with this one.
8. Brian Dawkins +900Source:Getty
Dawkins’s post-NFL career has seen him as both a well-respected philanthropist and sports broadcaster.
9. Marcellus Wiley +900Source:Getty
The former NFL defensive end has carved himself a nice slice of a sports broadcasting career.
10. Tom Brady +1500Source:Getty
The longest draw on the board is legendary NFL QB Tom Brady. Want my opinion? Save your money folks.