Philadelphia Woman Goes Viral After Revealing She Puts Eggs In Her Mac N’ Cheese Recipe [Video]

Posted April 8, 2020

Saudia Shuler, owner of the Country Cookin’ restaurant in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has once again gone viral all over the internet. How? Well, the cook decided to reveal a little interesting secret: she puts eggs in her baked mac & cheese. She even shared a video of her cooking secrets in regards to mac n cheese and it included putting raw eggs on TOP of the macaroni!

Do you put eggs in your mac & cheese?

Watch the full video below.

