Saudia Shuler, owner of the Country Cookin’ restaurant in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has once again gone viral all over the internet. How? Well, the cook decided to reveal a little interesting secret: she puts eggs in her baked mac & cheese. She even shared a video of her cooking secrets in regards to mac n cheese and it included putting raw eggs on TOP of the macaroni!

Do you put eggs in your mac & cheese?

Watch the full video below.

RELATED: Saudia Shuler Gave Out 5,000 Pounds Of Free Food In North Philadelphia

RELATED: Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

RELATED: Temple University Is Using The Liacouras Center As Hospital Space For COVID-19

Philadelphia Woman Goes Viral After Revealing She Puts Eggs In Her Mac N’ Cheese Recipe [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com