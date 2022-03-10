Women’s History Month Spotlight: 10 Photos Of ‘Bel-Air’s’ Cassandra Freeman

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Women are a force to be reckoned with, and we will tell you why. Today, we celebrate with another Women’s History Month spotlight featuring actress and writer, Cassandra Freeman, for her contributions in tv and film.

The gifted actress and writer appeared in Inside Man as Sylvia in 2006. Freeman showed off her brilliant acting skills for two years in the popular series Luke Cage as Patricia Wilson from 2016 to 2018. One of her recognizable acting roles dates back to her time in the FX drama series Atlanta, where she plays Monique Allen. Freeman appears in another fan favorite comedy as Jasmine in The Last O.G.

Freeman’s most notable role to date is as the fresh and fun Aunt Viv on Peacock’s new drama series Bel-Air. She embodies the original Aunt Viv’s, portrayed by Janet Hubert, energy with her mannerisms and quirks. Fans are loving her in the latest iteration of the show, commenting on her physical appearance and the show’s focus on her professional artist career.

The 43 year old actress was born on October 1, 1978 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Freeman is an actress and writer, but she is more than her work. She is a wife to a man named Tom and the two share a son named Hudson.

There aren’t many details about Freeman’s personal life on the Internet. She likes to maintain her privacy, keeping business separate from her personal affairs.

Though Freeman keeps matters of her personal life private, her light is hard to miss. She shares her vibrant personality on her personal Instagram and TikTok accounts. Freeman posts gorgeous photos of herself, trendy videos from her TikTok and moments in love and life with her fellow cast members, family and friends.

Check out a gallery of our favorite photos of Cassandra Freeman below. Happy Women’s History Month!

