KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

All those that wanted and do feel healthy, working on or feeling whole, and moving forward to live out their dreams, were in the building of the Raleigh Convention Center for the Healthy, Whole, And Living Out My Dreams With Tabitha Brown November 13th, 2021.

It was a time for women to understand the importance of mental health and clarity, stress management, self-care, self-love, time management, career planning, work/life balance, life beyond the trauma, when to seek counseling, contracting services to better manage life.

Tabitha Brown had all the amazing energy while being interviewed by Karen Clark of Foxy 107.1/104.3 and Lauren Johnson of ABC 11 WDTV. Brown is relatable and shares her story that can be found in her new book, Feeding The Soul (because it’s my business).

ABOUT TABITHA BROWN

Tabitha Brown satisfies the hunger of millions with her unique approach to vegan food and her wholesome, comedic personality. She has amassed over 4 million followers across platforms, 2 million of which were acquired in 40 days on TikTok, earning her the coined title of “America’s mom.”

Although her innovative recipes encourage others to make delicious meals, audiences finish her videos with a new recipe for the soul, too. Brown has led a vegan lifestyle, promoting the importance of physical, mental, and emotional health to achieve fulfillment.

An unconventional way to rise to stardom, Brown paved a path to achieve her dream of being in front of a camera without sacrificing – and, in fact, embracing – who she is and the unique, wholesome qualities that make her Tabitha Brown.

You Missed It! Healthy, Whole, & Living Out My Dreams Featuring Tabitha Brown was originally published on foxync.com