Was Super Bowl 60 the worst in recent memory? Fans and analysts are calling it one of the most underwhelming championship games ever—with no real superstars on the field, a sluggish offense, and questionable storylines. Seattle kicker Jason Myers was the unlikely MVP, while Sam Darnold, Jackson Smith-Njigba, and Drake Maye fell flat. Off the field, chaos reigned: Jake Paul was slammed for disrespecting Puerto Rico during the halftime show, while his brother Logan Paul emerged as a surprise winner for clapping back in defense of Bad Bunny. Meanwhile, Stefon Diggs’ breakup with Cardi B became a meme, Kid Rock’s alternate halftime set flopped, and Drake Maye’s Pro Bowl-worthy hype might have officially crashed . Who were the biggest winners and losers of the night? And did Bad Bunny’s performance outshine the game itself?

